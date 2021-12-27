9 things to do in Bath in 2022

The city is the place to be this year, so here's a list of must-see highlights for Bath in 2022





ATTRACTIONS

World Heritage Centre, Roman Baths

Spring 2022

The Bath World Heritage Centre will be located in the heart of the city centre and will have free access for all. It will be filled with imaginative interpretation that will show people why Bath is so special and inspire and equip them with the information they need to go out and explore the amazing World Heritage City of Bath.



The Cleveland Pools

Summer 2022

The Cleveland Pools, Britain’s oldest lido dating back more than 200 years, is set to open once again. Restoration to make the facility fit for the future has started, to create a unique open-air public swimming pool, with the energy for heating the water coming from heat pumps in the adjacent river.

Bath Abbey Discovery Centre

Autumn 2022

Telling the story of the Abbey’s fascinating history through a brand-new Discovery Centre, it is an inspiring new learning space for schoolchildren right up to mature students. There will be a brand-new Song School; home for the Abbey’s choirs and where visiting musicians can rehearse and be made welcome.

EVENTS/FESTIVALS/EXHIBITIONS

Plan's for the Jubille include a picnic in Royal Victoria Park in Bath - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bank Holiday Weekend June 2022

Plans still to be unveiled but will consist of a city parade, a service at Bath Abbey and a picnic in Royal Victoria Park.

Bath Festivals

Bath’s music and literature festival will run 13-22 May 2022 with the Finale weekend later in the summer.

The 7 Hills Festival

September 2022

Launched in 2021, The 7 Hills Festival celebrated Americana music in the grounds of a Georgian mansion on the edge of the city. Plans for 2022 include making the event bigger and involving more of the city.

Bath Bach Festival

17-19 February 2022

This will take place in the Assembly Rooms and will also be fully live-streamed.

The Holburne

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics

28 January - 8 May 2022

In partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, London, and the Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, the Holburne Museum will present a major new exhibition featuring 25 famous Tudor portraits.

Victoria Art Gallery

From Hogarth to Hodgkin: Our Best Prints

5 March – 5 May 2022

This wonderful exhibition showcases the best of the gallery’s print collection. You’ll be able to the diversity of their prints, with works on display spanning 700 years.

Created by dozens of different artists and with a cornucopia of subjects, including landscape, satire, portraiture and views of Georgian Bath, there will be please all art lovers. From Hogarth to Hodgkin features prints by old masters such as Cranach and Durer, but brings the story right up to the present day, with works by Grayson Perry, Cornelia Parker and Paula Rego.