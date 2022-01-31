15 great reasons to love Bath

A rich spa heritage

Bath is one of the only places in the country where you can bathe in the city’s thermal waters, relaxing as our ancestors once did. Step back in time at the Roman Baths to explore ancient rituals and traditions, before taking a dip yourself in Thermae Bath Spa’s spectacular rooftop pool.

Awe-inspiring architecture

One of the most notable reasons to love Bath is its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site – the only city in the UK to be given this title – putting it on the map as a truly remarkable city. See why by promenading the streets during golden hour, that special time of day when the setting sun makes the buildings’ stone glow.

Green spaces galore

Bath is a green city with plenty of parks and gardens to explore. Perfect for picnics in the coming months, Royal Victoria Park is home to the iconic Royal Crescent, Parade Gardens is right in the heart of the city, and Alexandra Park is the place to be for breathtaking panoramic views.

Foodie feasts

You’ll be hard pressed to find a region with more passionate producers than the West Country, and Bath as a city embodies Somerset’s culinary way of life. At every corner you’ll find a cosy café or popular restaurant serving up tasty dishes – if you’re a foodie, you’ll be right at home.

Pubs and pints

Roaring log fires, local ales and ciders, classic home-comfort dishes and live music – spend an evening in one of Bath’s pubs for another reason to love the city. Friendly and welcoming, settle down with a pint or two and soak up the atmosphere.

A warm welcome

If the pubs aren’t enough to convince you of how welcoming Bath is, look no further than a survey of 1.5 million people conducted by Big 7 Travel last year, voting the city as the fifth friendliest in the country. See for yourself by dropping into the Visitor Information Centre on Terrace Walk, and expect a warm welcome from staff happy to help with any queries and questions.

Perfect for shopping sprees

Fall in love with the myriad shops in Bath – both high street and independent. Ideal for treating a loved one, or yourself, visit the creative Walcot Street to meet passionate artisans, stroll down Milsom Street and pop into Milsom Place, and head down to SouthGate to get your high street fix.

Ready for relaxation

Keeping true to this spa heritage, you’ll find plenty of pamper spots in Bath, making it the perfect place to unwind. Book to stay in a luxurious spa hotel, from The Bath Priory to The Gainsborough Bath Spa, or pop into a day spa like Radiance Wellbeing or Frontlinestyle for a treatment or two.

Check-in for some pampering to the Gainsborough Bath Spa Hotel - Credit: Visit Bath

World-class shows

There’s plenty to love about Bath if you’re up-to-speed with cultural goings-on. The city is home to the Theatre Royal, hosting world-class West End shows; the Chapel Arts Centre and Komedia present live music and comedy; and the quirky Little Theatre Cinema screens latest releases and art-house flicks.

Festivals aplenty

Bath serves as a stage for a packed calendar of events. From comedy and carnival to food and drink, music and literature, there are exciting events and festivals taking place throughout the city year on year. Look out for McFly and UB40 at The Bath Festival’s Finale Weekend in May and expect Regency costume aplenty at the Jane Austen Festival in September.

Close-By countryside

Valley-nestled, Bath is surrounded by countryside. Take to the hills to the south of the city on the Bath Skyline walk, and prepare for seriously stunning views, or fill your lungs with fresh air on the Cotswold Way – the hiking trail can be accessed on the north western side of Bath, in Weston Village.

Literary inspiration

As a city exuding charm, visitors to Bath have been falling in love with it for centuries. Whilst Jane Austen herself may not have been the biggest fan, in putting quill to paper, Bath’s literary heritage was cemented, still to this day attracting readers, with The Jane Austen Centre their first port-of-call. As a more gothic, but no less beguiling side to the city, Show of Strength’s Frankenstein in Bath walking tour reveals that Bath was where Mary Shelley penned her classic tale.

Relish the riverside

With the River Avon hugging the south side of the city and the Kennet and Avon Canal meandering out to the north east, relish the riverside in Bath. Take to the water on a boat trip or stick to dry land with a wildlife-spotting walk or bike ride, and don’t forget a well-deserved pub lunch.

A centre for culture

Bath’s museums and galleries provide the ideal way to dive into the city’s history and culture. For art lovers, Victoria Art Gallery’s fascinating collection is just down the road from the Holburne Museum’s treasures and exhibitions (their current Grayson Perry retrospective is worth a look), and the Fashion Museum and No.1 Royal Crescent are great for an insight into past Georgian life.

Romantic places to stay

With so much to love about Bath, a day just isn’t enough to take it all in. Stay for a couple of nights in one of the many hotels, making a romantic trip of your visit. From five-star luxury at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, to a cosy countryside getaway at THE PIG-near Bath, there are plenty of options to choose from.

