Go West! Our guide to the glamorous towns of West Essex

Glamorous and glorious, West Essex is the place to be for those looking for the very best in life

Its gorgeous properties and close proximity to London make it an attractive choice for those looking for the best of both worlds. It has the ‘golden triangle’ of Chigwell, Buckhurst Hill and Loughton, which footballers such as Harry Kane and celebrities such as Alan Sugar call home. Plus, many scenes in The Only Way is Essex are filmed here.

The pockets of communities also make it a warm and welcoming place, with plenty of high streets filled with independent shops and wonderful restaurants, including the famous Sheesh in Chigwell. It is also home to many historical sites, from the fascinating Epping Forest and Queen Elizabeth’s Hunting Lodge to The National Jazz Archive. For those looking for a taste of the high life that’s as friendly as it is fabulous, step right this way…

Buckhurst Hill



Things to do

Set between Buckhurst Hill and Chingford is Queen Elizabeth’s Hunting Lodge (cityoflondon.gov.uk), which was built in 1543 by King Henry VIII and later renovated by Queen Elizabeth I. You can learn about many aspects of Tudor life, such as food, fashion and architecture, as well as enjoy soaring views of Epping Forest from the top.

Nature lovers can enjoy Linder’s Field Nature Reserve, which has ancient woodlands and plants, such as wood anemone and bluebells, as well as rare trees like large-leaved lime. In the distance, you can see the beautiful, rolling hills of the Roding Valley.



Food and drink

Spice up your dinner plans with a meal at Tandoor at the Chambers (tandooratthechambers.co.uk). Choose from tandoor such as tandoori lamb chops and lasooni jhinga prawns. For catch-ups with friends, sometimes all you need is a cosy spot such as The Green Owl Café (greenowlcafe.co.uk). Choose from meaty and veggie breakfasts, jacket potatoes, paninis and more. Or if you simply want a good bottle of wine, Il Vino (ilvino.co.uk) has an extensive range from around the world. Pop into the store and get your picks, which it can deliver for free locally. It also hosts wine tastings - a great way to meet new people.

Shopping

Never Fully Dressed (neverfullydressed.co.uk) has a glitzy store here, which was the brand’s first-ever one. Filled with magical boldness and sparkle, the colourful patterns and cuts will jazz up your wardrobe. If you want your undergarments to match the glamour of your outerwear, take a trip to Pretty Things (prettythingsuk.co.uk). With more than 25 years experience, they’ll help you find a bra that is as comfortable as it is fabulous. Finish off your makeover with a pampering session at AZ London (@azlondonbeauty). It tailors its treatments to the individual, and as well as doing makeup offers brow treatments, lash lifts and Guinot facials.



Education

For children of all ages, Braeside (braesideschool.co.uk) is a small school with a big heart that provides for girls and boys from 2½ to 16 years old. It prides itself on giving pupils individual attention, with learning taking place within smaller class sizes. Meanwhile, just off the Buckhurst Hill border is Bancroft’s School (bancrofts.org), which is an independent for pupils aged 7-18, with the Preparatory catering for children up to the ages of 11 before they move onto the senior part of the school. Its core values are curiosity, integrity, balance, kindness, courage and excellence, making for well-rounded learning in both subjects and in life.



Property

Buckhurst Hill is one of the jewels of the West Essex’ golden triangle, with great schools, open green spaces nearby, incredible nightlife centred around Queen’s Road and everything in between. This has been reflected in the rise of local house prices in the last year, indicating just how popular parts of Buckhurst Hill are proving to be. Reach data’s analysis shows that in Buckhurst Hill and the surrounding areas prices at the higher end of the market went up by 11 percent in the 12 months to the end of March this year. At a time when interest rates are rising, the local property market continues to defy all odds.



Chigwell



Things to do

Immerse yourself in nature at the Roding Valley Nature Reserve (essexwt.org.uk/nature-reserves/roding-valley), which is the largest remaining species-rich water meadow in Essex. With its famous display of wildflowers, wonderful mosaic of habitats and insects and birds, there’s plenty that makes it special.



If your idea of outdoor fun is doing something sporty instead, Woolston Manor Golf (woolstonmanorgolf.co.uk) is a great challenge for beginners and experienced golfers alike. Or if you’d rather play golf inside, Topgolf (topgolf.com/uk/chigwell) is a fun way to spend the day, with a course that you and your friends can work your way around.



Food and drink

Arguably the most iconic venue in West Essex, celebrities flock to Sheesh (sheeshrestaurant.co.uk). Dive into truffle steak and surf and turf, before heading upstairs to the cocktail lounge for post-meal partying. If Italian is more your style, the family-run Papillon (papillonchigwell.co.uk) has plenty of pasta and pizza to please your crowd, as well as antipasti. Or for a pub affair with plenty of style, The King William VI (thekingwilliamiv.co.uk) is a fine choice. Choose from hearty mains like seabass fillets, prawn linguine and maple-glazed pork belly, plus indulgent desserts like Biscoff chocolate bombs and cinnamon churros.



Shopping

Get dressed up to the nines with the help of Debra (debrachigwell.co.uk), which has been dressing A-Listers in the area and beyond for more than 40 years. From day and evening dresses to jumpsuits and playsuits, it has it all. If it’s your home that needs freshening up instead of your wardrobe, florist Brook Buds (brookbuds.co.uk) is brimming with beautiful blooms that are perfect for all occasions. And if you’re shopping for experiences instead of items, Atlantis Travel (atlantistravel.co.uk) is a lovely family-owned travel company that has plenty of glamorous packages for your next holiday.



Education

The main independent school in the area is Chigwell School (chigwell-school.org), which is one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in the country. It was founded in 1629 and has had famous pupils such as William Penn, Sir Ian Holm, Ken Campbell and Ben Shepherd. The school caters to all ages and is split into four sections: pre-prep for ages 4-7, junior 7-11, senior 11-16 and sixth form 16-18. Plus, it has options for boarding for sixth-form-age students. State school options include Chigwell Primary Academy (chigwellprimaryacademy.co.uk) and West Hatch High School (westhatch.net), both rated Good by Ofsted.



Property

Chigwell’s gorgeous properties, glamorous residents and great access to London (an hour’s drive and 40 mins on the Central Line) makes it a very desirable area for people to move to. It has a range of properties to choose from, suiting everyone from professionals to families. According to Rightmove, properties in Chigwell sold for an average of £585,056 over the last year, with the majority of these being terraced properties. These went for an average price of £443,922, while flats sold for an average of £338,806 and semi-detached properties £554,478.

Epping



Things to do

The iconic Epping Forest – known as the people’s forest – is one of the finest jewels in the area’s crown and has more than 5,900 acres to explore. There are plenty of different landscapes to enjoy, from rolling fields to shrouded woodlands. For even more countryside sites, paired with family-friendly fun, Epping Ongar Railway (eorailway.co.uk) is a wonderful day out. It regularly hosts themed events with popular children’s characters, as well as seasonal ones. If historic sites are more to your taste, the gorgeous Georgian Copped Hall (coppedhalltrust.org.uk) is a beautiful location that’s currently being restored. It is open for planned events such as guided tours and archaeology weekends.

Food and drink

Catch up with friends over a strong cup of coffee at cosy brunch spot Fred and Doug’s (fredanddougs.com). With space outside to dine al fresco, you can feast on smashed avocado with fun twists or a full English, all while watching the town go by. Have a taste of Turkish opulence at Roza (rozarestaurant.co.uk). Dive into delectable meats from the grill and fish from the ocean and finish off with baklava or orange crème brulee. Or if you’re in search of a good pub, try The George and Dragon gastropub (georgeanddragonepping.co.uk). Elevated mains include salmon with pan-fried samphire and smoked haddock florentine fish cakes.



Boutique shopping

Lathams (lathamshome.com) can help make your home ultra-chic. Choose from a range of stylish furnishings and decorative accessories, or even use the special interior design service and let them do the hard work for you. Looking to fit in with the locals? Pick up beautiful colourful dresses, comfy jeans and bright tops at Blush Boutique (blushboutiqueessex.co.uk) – perfect for getting that glam look Essex is so well-known for. Decorate your children’s room with treats and trinkets from Piccola (piccola.co.uk), which has lovingly crafted toys that they’ll treasure. It also sells sweet clothing, so your kids can get dressed up in Epping style too.



Education

Coopersale Hall (coopersalehallschool.co.uk) is a fine independent choice for younger children, which takes on children 2-11. Valuing itself on its nurturing and caring approach, you can be sure your child will have a fulfilling learning experience here. It’s also beginning to admit older students, with its first phase of Year 7s being introduced this year and the long-term plan to have years up to 11. The main high school is Epping St John’s (eppingstjohnsschool.org), which has been rated Good by Ofsted and offers learning for children right up to Sixth Form.



Property

With a brilliant community, Epping Forest on our doorstep and easy commuter links, Epping is a much-desired location to live and call home. With a mix of stunning period homes and new-build developments, Epping has the perfect blend of old and new. For many homeowners living here, within less than a 10-minute walk you can grab a coffee in the high street, take the kids to a choice of parks or catch the tube into London. If you’re new to the area, some top recommendations from the Hammond and Smith team include Church’s Butchers sausages for your summer barbie, a walk around the grounds of historic Copped Hall and a weekend forest walk.

Loughton



Things to do

The National Jazz Archive (nationaljazzarchive.org.uk) is the most comprehensive curation of its kind in the UK, with materials dating back to the 1920s. As well as music curation, it tells the story of art, fashion and social movements related to the genre. Relax in the area by taking a stroll around Strawberry Hill (cityoflondon.gov.uk), which has trees including conifers and chestnuts to meander through. The pond is also a lovely spot for a picnic in warmer months. And for those looking to keep fit and make friends, Hot Yoga Essex (hotyogaessex.com) is a fun way to get your sweat on.



Food and drink

Tuck into lobster, burgers and steaks at Tom, Dick and Harry's (tomdickandharrys.co.uk), which specialises in your favourite foods with a fine-dining twist. You can enjoy bottomless rosé or prosecco with brunches on Saturdays. If you're more into beer, the New Breed Bottle Shop (newbreedbottleshop.com) specialises in selling craft ales and organic wines. Stop in for a can and a chat or take a few away for home sipping. Or for delicious small plates, the family-run T&G's Bar and Bistro (tngtapas.co.uk) has a great range of meat and veggie small plates. Try the artisan gourmet croquetas and thank us later.

Boutique shopping

Pick up girly gems and trinkets at the only pink shop on Loughton high street, Bonnie & Clyde. Partner Francesca Allen appeared on Love Island, so you know you'll be in safe glam hands here. Treat your pooch too at Pet-a-Pawter (petapawter.com), which has lots of great dog accessories. Your dog can also get pampered here too, with experienced groomers on hand to make sure your pup is looking pawfect. Or, kit out your kitchen at Smiths of Loughton (smithsofloughton.com), which has an outstanding stock of pans, cutlery, tableware and accessories. You'll definitely end up picking useful pieces you completely forgot that you need.



Education

There are great choices for your little ones, such as Hereward Primary School (rated Outstanding by Ofsted) and St John Fisher Catholic Primary School, which is rated Good. For older children, Debden Park High School (Outstanding) and Roding Valley High School (Good) both provide great options. Independent schools include Oaklands School (oaklandsschool.co.uk), which has been educating families in the area for more than 80 years. This takes children of all genders aged 2½ to 11 and is a day school preparatory. For older students needing an independent option, the renowned Chigwell School (chigwell-school.org) is a ten-minute drive away from Loughton.



Property

With Chingford, Chigwell and Buckhurst Hill on its border, Loughton is perfectly situated within the area. It also makes up one-third of the glamorous West Essex golden triangle, meaning you’ll be rubbing shoulders with celebrities if you pitch up here. Plus, London is just under 40 minutes away on the tube. The majority of sales in Loughton last year were terraced properties, going for an average of £516,540 according to Rightmove. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £596,937, while flats fetched £304,714.

Woodford



Things to do

Highams Park Lake (highamspark.london) is a stunning spot for walking around and taking in the local wildlife. It attracts herons, cormorants, tufted ducks and more, making it a real treat for bird-spotters. In the neighbouring town of Wanstead, you can be transported to a world of colour and neon lights at God’s Own Junkyard (godsownjunkyard.co.uk). It’s filled with new and re-used neon signs, retro displays and old movie props, making for a truly unique experience. It has a cult following in London and LA alike and was even featured on a Vogue cover, so you know it must be fashionable.

Food and Drink

Enjoy cosy, beautiful brunches at the sweet Dada Café. It has strong coffee and sweet cakes, as well as beautifully presented avocado on sourdough, salads, sandwiches and more. If absolute luxury is required, The Gallery Bar and Brasserie (thegallerybarandbrasserie.co.uk) will welcome you. The cosy and ambient champagne and cocktail bar is a real treat – sit down in one of the plush seats and let them shake you a delectable drink. Or for dining in at home, The Broadway Deli and Grocery (deligrocery.co.uk) is a fabulous spot for picking up nibbly foods that are deliciously indulgent.



Boutique shopping

Decorate your new house with colourful and fun wares from Source Lifestyle (sourcelifestyle.com). We particularly love the range of motivational mugs and the gorgeous colourful tableware. You can also buy pretty gifts from Room 22, which has cards, candles, flowers and various seasonal trinkets. If you need more practical pieces, RGB Electronics (rgbdirect.co.uk) is jam-packed with entertainment and kitchen appliances. In terms of your personal style, get the Woodford look with glam prints and styles from Ellatino London (ellatinolondon.com). And if you have little ones, they can look fab too with gear at Sid and Evie’s.



Education

Teaching stages from early years to Year 8, St Aubyn’s (staubyns.com) is a great option for younger children beginning their learning journey. It has a range of first-class facilities – everything from a performing arts theatre to three all-weather pitches – and eight acres of leafy grounds to roam. In Woodford Green, Avon House Preparatory School (avonhouseschool.co.uk) is another lovely choice for younger children, taking children aged 3-11. Snaresbrook (snaresbrookprep.org) also admits children of this age, and prides itself on its smaller size and focus on pastoral care. Plus, it’s worth noting that Bancroft’s (bancrofts.org) is also in Woodford and is a great choice for older children.



Property

Woodford is just 10 miles from central London, a pleasant suburban area that still feels like a series of villages – Woodford Bridge, Woodford Green, Woodford Wells and Monkhams. The overall area has many Edwardian and Victorian houses, as well as modern apartments and maisonettes. There are plenty of sports and leisure facilities including Woodford Golf Club, which is one of the oldest golf clubs in Essex. It is little wonder the sales market has remained buoyant in Woodford Green, with Dataloft reporting a 14.9% increase in average house prices across IG8. Few families who grow up in Woodford leave the area. And, with the quality of life, that’s hardly surprising.

