12 amazing things to do in Newton Abbot

Revel in the world of traditional games, wander the museums and relax in the Old Pottery Restaurant at House of Marbles. - Credit: Gareth Beynon, Eyecandy Photography

We reveal all the ways to spend a delightful day in the charming town of Newton Abbot.

DAYTIME

House of Marbles

Young or old, stepping into the House of Marbles is a world to impress anyone. Take a stroll around the marble and glass, games and pottery museums, watch craftsmen at work from the gallery, set the amazing marble runs going yourself and enjoy the shop too. As well as all that, the Old Pottery Restaurant is ideal for a bite to eat

Plant World Garden Centre

Described as one of Devon’s ‘floral delights’, Plant World Garden Centre’s garden, which was created in 1986, is laid out to represent the five continents of the world, containing countless rare and exotic plants seldom seen outside their native lands. A nursery selling rare plants is also on site, as well a fine cafe providing light lunches.

Bear Feet Play Centre

If you need to amuse the children - especially on a wet day - Bear Feet at Newton Abbot is a large and comfortable play centre. Ideally situated on the Olympus Business Park, this centre offers indoor soft play to excite and inspire those little ones - plus it has that all-important cafe for the grown-ups

Sleeping up to seven guests, Abbotskerswell Cottage with its woodturning stove, large garden and summer house, is ideal for a family retreat. - Credit: Holiday Cottages

NIGHTTIME

Abbotskerswell Cottage

A wonderfully spacious property situated close to Newton Abbot offering the perfect base for a peaceful retreat for all the family. The cottage is nestled in the quiet hamlet of Abbotskerswell and is within easy access a local pub and shop. Sleeping seven, it has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a woodburing stove and a large garden with summer house

The Cridford Inn

Dating back to 825 AD, the Cridford Inn is a charming 1,000-year-old Devon longhouse that has kept its character without compromising on comfort and modern luxury. Choose from four en-suite bedrooms or a self-contained two-bedroom cottage if more space is required, and enjoy a full English breakfast with the bed and breakfast package

Passage House Hotel

Stunning views of the estuary surround the Passage House Hotel located on the Teign Estuary in Newton Abbot. The hotel has a total of 90 hotel bedrooms and holiday apartments which have spectacular South Devon riverside views. A health spa and leisure club are also on site to help guests relax and unwind

With its fabulous thatch and tons of character, the Claycutters Arms in Chudleigh Knighton is a top spot to keep all the family happy. - Credit: Claycutters Arms

EATING

Claycutters Arms

This thatched country pub in Chudleigh Knighton oozes character as well as offering traditional menus packed full of local, seasonal produce which are thoughtfully prepared and cooked to order each service. The perfect place for the whole family, the Claycutters Arms has ample parking and a children’s play area to boot

Ricca’s Restaurant

Ricca’s is an authentic Italian restaurant on Queen Street, bringing diners a true flavour of Italy. Delicious tasting Italian food made with great ingredients, friendly service and an authentic atmosphere by combining modern dining infused with traditional influences. A takeaway service is also available with delivery and collection options

Tean’s Thai Kitchen

Situated on Queen Street, Tean’s Thai Kitchen has created an impressive name for itself with its approach being to share a genuine love of fine Thai food. From mouthwatering appetisers and classic Thai curries to exotic seafood dishes, authentic ingredients are used to produce contemporary and traditional dishes

For clothes, homeware or gifts, visit family-run Austins Department Store — a real retail treat, plus the coffee shop is fabulous too. - Credit: Austins Department Store

SHOPTIME

Austins Department Store

Established in 1924, Austins is an independent, family-run department store on Courtenay Street. With an enormous range of products on offer, like any great department store, Austins caters for men’s and women’s fashion, beauty, toys and gifting, as well as an extensive homewares section and superb coffee shop.

Newton Abbot Produce Market has gained a reputation for product quality and a variety of fresh produce. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Newton Abbot Produce Market

Located in Courtenay Street, a pedestrianised street in the town centre, Newton Abbot Produce Market has gained a reputation for product quality and a variety of fresh produce. From strawberries to potatoes and everything in between, the market is a fruit and veg feast running every Friday from 9am until 3pm

Ogwell Antiques and Vintage Toys

At 11 Wolborough Street, right next to the clock tower, Ogwell Antiques and Vintage Toys can be found. A treasure trove of memorabilia of all sorts but specialising in toys, this shop is certain to perk any interest in such things. What is more, the Wholesome Hippo Cafe is on site, and promises a free tea or coffee with every purchase from the shop