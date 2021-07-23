Published: 5:12 PM July 23, 2021

With its beautiful stretch of sandy beach, independent shops and top places to eat and drink, join the luxury seekers heading to West Wittering, a hidden gem on the Sussex coast



The picturesque village is affectionately known by locals as ‘God’s Pocket’ due to its cosy cottages, traditional pubs and colourful boats bobbing on the water. If you’re thinking of heading there for the day or a weekend, here's everything you need to know to make the most of your trip to this seaside hotspot...



Visiting West Wittering beach

The sandy dunes at East Head are a sight to behold - Credit: lovethewitterings.co.uk



West Wittering beach has a coveted Blue Flag award and its wide stretch of sand and shallow waters are an idyllic setting for lazy days spent watching the waves roll in. With views of both the South Downs and the sea, it's easy to understand why this coastal village is so popular among day-trippers.

If you're arriving by car, you will need to pre-book your parking space in advance. You can do this via the JustPark app or website. Facilities at the beach car park include accessible toilets and showers, as well as taps with drinking water.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the sandy dunes of nearby East Head (nationaltrust.co.uk/east-head), at the eastern side of the entrance to Chichester Harbour, where the long marram grass swishes and wildlife thrives. It’s one of the last remaining examples of natural coastline in West Sussex, where you can relax on the beach and soak up some rays – you may even spot a seal. Listen out for the skylark songs and wade through the grass to discover the sea holly and bindwind, which burst to life in summer.



Surfing in West Wittering

Why not learn how to ride the waves in West Wittering? - Credit: Carl Pendle/iStock/Getty Images



The Witterings is popular with surfers of all abilities and there’s a variety of other water sports you can try there too. The sea is clean, the waters are uncrowded, and the waves can hold their own without being dangerous. Short boarders may want to steer clear however, as long boarders rule the roost on this stretch of coast.

You can learn how to tame the waves with the help of 2XS (2xs.co.uk). It not only offers surfing courses, but can also teach you how to windsurf and kitesurf. Club members have access to facilities such as showers, changing rooms, refreshments and equipment storage.

To get all the gear you need to get stared, Shore (shore.co.uk), over in neighbouring twin village East Wittering (it's a 10 minute walk away) sells a huge variety of wetsuits, helmets, boards and more. The website has lots of handy information about surfing in the area and reading forecasts effectively.



Where to eat and drink in West Wittering

Lounge in the beach hut themed pub garden at The Old House at Home - Credit: The Old House at Home/lovethewitterings.co.uk



There’s a great range of pubs, cafés and restaurants in West Wittering fit for all occasions. For casual dining with a refined edge, head to The Old House at Home (oldhouseathome.net), which serves hearty favourites such as Ploughman’s and homemade pie of the day.

The Lamb Inn (thelambwittering.co.uk) does a mean sharing plate and has some inventive burgers on the menu (we like the sound of the Korean chicken burger), as well as a cosy pub garden.

If you are on the beach and in need of a quick bite, The Beach Café does breakfast and lunch, with a healthy menu selection including gluten-free and vegan options.



Where to shop in West Wittering

Pick up a beautiful Witterings memento from New Waves Box - Credit: New Waves Box/lovethewitterings.co.uk



Although there isn’t a huge number of shops in West Wittering, there are options for picking up a keepsake. Step into a world of imaginative gifts and homewares at New Waves Box (newwavesbox.co.uk), which shines a light on sustainability.

For more variety, East Wittering has a host of independent shops. Decorate your home in a coastal style with nautical furnishings from Beachcomber (beachcombergift.com). Little ones can get take home treat at Salty Dog Emporium (saltydogemporium.co.uk), which is brimming with beautiful toys. Plus, those with a sweet tooth can indulge in some handmade gourmet chocolates at Lucy Armstrong Chocolates (lucyarmstrongchocolates.com).



Where to stay in West Wittering

Stay a home away from home with Boutique Beach - Credit: Boutique Beach



With its coastal décor and seven ensuite rooms, The Beach House (beachhse.co.uk) boutique bed and breakfast is a breath of fresh air. It’s just a three-minute drive to West Wittering Beach.

Couples will like the contemporary double rooms at The Old House at Home (beachhse.co.uk) in West Wittering, which has a popular restaurant and bar.

Close by in East Wittering, for a home-away-from-home feel Boutique Beach (boutiquebeach.co.uk) has a repertoire of modern, stylish houses and apartments that are ideal for longer stays.