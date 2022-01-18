Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 things to know about ‘posh’ Norfolk village Burnham Market 

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 4:54 PM January 18, 2022
Town focus on The Burnhams. Pictured: Burnham Market

Burnham Market's pretty green - Credit: Ian Burt

The north Norfolk coastal village of Burnham Market has been named as one of Britain’s most desirable spots in a Savills survey in the Telegraph. So, what makes the place known as 'Chelsea-on-Sea' so special? 

Burnham Market has been named as one of the poshest places in live in the UK.

Burnham Market has been named as one of the poshest places in live in the UK - Credit: Matthew Usher

1 The homes 

The village boasts some beautiful properties – and with an average asking price of over £820,000 so it should. Many have been renovated and are used as second homes or holiday lets. Even holiday lodges can fetch over £400,000, so start saving now. 

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market - Credit: Archant

2 The food 

Burnham is very well served for fine food and drink. The Hoste Arms, for many years the place to visit in the area, is still a hugely popular destination. Among newer restaurants Socius, serving English tapas-style food, has been outstandingly well reviewed and Number Twenty9 is also a must-visit for foodies.  

The Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral

The Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Archant

3 The history 

Burnham is the heart of Horatio Nelson’s county - “I am a Norfolk man and Glory in being so,” said the great sailor. He was actually born in adjacent Burnham Thorpe, but the whole area is thick with references and landmarks from his life and early years and several pubs bear his name. And for royal watchers, Burnham is just around the corner from the Queen’s estate at Sandringham. 

Hats amazing - Burnham has a great hat shop

Hats amazing - Burnham has a great hat shop - Credit: Archant

4 The shopping 

For a small place, Burnham is amazingly well-served with top shops and delis. A number of upmarket chains have branches here, but there are great independents like Arthur Howells the butcher, The White House Bookshop, The Hat Shop, Jeremy Barlow Fine Art and Barefoot Living to tease the pounds from your pocket. 

Brancaster has one of the whitest beaches in the country, according to Parkdean Resorts.

Brancaster has one of the best beaches in the country - Credit: Archant

5 The natural world 

This is the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – thousands of acres of magnificent coastline with so much for nature-lovers. There’s Scolt Head Island National Nature Reserve, the National Trust’s Brancaster Estate, Holkham Beach RSPB Titchwell and Holme Dunes all within easy reach of the village. Being a couple of miles inland, Burnham doesn’t actually have its own beach as such, but the huge, sandy spaces at Brancaster are a short stride away. 

Norfolk Magazine
The Queen
Norfolk

