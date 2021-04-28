Published: 3:58 PM April 28, 2021

It has become increasingly common to see people whipping out their smartphones and snapping photos of the beautiful locations our county has to offer. So we thought we would take a closer look at some of the more Internet famous streets in Somerset

The Circus, Bath



The Circus was originally called King's Circus and was designed by the architect John Wood, the Elder.

Construction began in 1754, however Wood died less than three months after the first stone was laid and so his son, John Wood, the Younger, completed the design in 1768.

Take a walk around the Circus and look at the three curved segments of Grade I listed townhouses, forming a circle with three entrances.



Did you know?

When viewed from the air, the Circus, along with Queen Square and adjoining Gay Street, form a key shape, which is a masonic symbol similar to those that adorn many of Wood's buildings.





Royal Crescent, Bath



Royal Crescent was built between 1767 and 1775 and was designed by John Wood, the Younger. It overlooks Royal Victoria Park and has an impressive ha-ha, which was designed to keep grazing animals out of the more formal areas of the garden.

Enjoy a little luxury and book yourself into five-star hotel The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, which has wonderful Champagne gardens and is the eiptome of elegance.

Or pop into a museum of Georgian life at No. 1 Royal Crescent, which has a new experience called The Georgian Home in Bath. The house will come to life around you, so meet the family and servants and experience a day of the Bath season.

Royal Crescent has also appeared many times on the big and small screen over the years. Jane Austen's Persuasion included many scenes shot at the Royal Crescent and it also featured in the 2008 film The Duchess, starring Keira Knightley.

Of course, most recently, the hugely popular comedy drama Bridgerton had many scenes shot around the city, including around Royal Crescent. No.1 Royal Crescent was used for the home of the Featherington family.



Did you know?

In the 1970s the resident of No. 22, Miss Annabel Wellesley-Colley, painted her front door yellow instead of the traditional white.

Miss Wellesley-Colley had to fight two enforcement orders from Bath City Council and defend herself at a public inquiry, before it was finally declared that the door could remain yellow, which is just how you will see it today.





DISCOVER some of the best pub gardens in Somerset





Vicars Close, Wells



Vicars Close is said to be the oldest residential-only street, with original buildings, in Europe. It is situated in England's smallest city, Wells, a place with a backbone of culture, history and, of course, a magnificent cathedral and Bishop's Palace.

The street was originally designed in the 14th century to provide communal accommodation for the Vicars Choral, who sang daily worship within the Cathedral.



Did you know?

The current occupants still include all 12 men of the Vicars Choral, plus the organists and virgers. Vicars Choral have remained at the heart of life at Wells Cathedral since the 1100s and are now recognised as a world-class choir.





Catherine Hill, Frome



Catherine Hill with its eclectic mix of shops is an often-photographed street in Somerset.

It is the main shopping area in the town of Frome and you'll find plenty of wonderful independents and vintage outlets to explore.



Did you know?

Some of the houses in Catherine Hill date back to the late 17th century.





High Street, Dunster



The medieval village of Dunster is often highlighted across social media, but in particular, the High Street with its yarn market and the castle looming large, are regularly snapped.

Explore a wealth of independent gift shops, a deli, fabulous cafes, tearooms with beautiful gardens and the Somerset Life Award-winning Reeves restaurant.

The street also has a wonderful pub with beautiful gardens, the Luttrell Arms. I highly recommend a stay there.



Did you know?

Dunster High Street has a new streaming webcam. Watch the seasons change from the comfort of your armchair or from your smartphone or tablet here.





Cliff Road through Cheddar Gorge



Cliff Road is so eye-catching with its winding route through this Somerset landmark.

Located on the southern edge of the Mendip Hills, the B3135 road (also known as Cliff Road) takes on sharp corners, before heading towards the sweeping curves and long straights as you approach Ashwick.



Did you know?

Cheddar Gorge is the largest gorge in the United Kingdom.



SUBSCRIBE to Somerset Life for more great ideas on things to do and places to visit in the county