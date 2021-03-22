Published: 1:36 PM March 22, 2021

Thinking about moving to Sussex? Let our round up of popular locations help you narrow down your search





Where's best for affordable seaside living near Brighton?

The vibrant resort town of Eastbourne on England’s southeast coast is known for its 19th century Pier, charming run of Victorian hotels lining the seafront, and close proximity to beauty spot Beachy Head which, at 531ft above sea level, is the highest chalk sea cliff in the UK. It offers all the pleasures of seaside living together with lively town and handy transport links to Brighton and beyond – with more affordable property prices to boot.

READ MORE: Find out why this East Sussex brewer wants to spread the love

What are the average property prices in Eastbourne? The average overall property price in Eastbourne is £290,367, according to RightMove. This should buy you a two- to three-bedroomed place.

What’s the beach at Eastbourne like? Bucket and spade at the ready – Eastbourne has three miles of shingle beaches. It’s safe to swim at the Main Resort Beach and there are plenty of facilities including cafes, toilets, showers, deckchairs, sun loungers and beach huts available to hire.

Eastbourne Pier - Credit: änneli

What’s the shopping like in Eastbourne? The Beacon is a modern shopping centre that’s packed with high-street names such as H&M, Dorothy Perkins and M&S. On the outskirts of the town centre, the Victorian shopping streets of Little Chelsea await. There, you’ll find lots of independent boutiques selling antiques, books and things for the home.

Where are the best places to eat in Eastbourne? Mirabelle Restaurant in The Grand Hotel is a firm favourite for its modern European menu of seasonal specialities and curated wine list. It’s ideal for a special occasion. Bistrot Pierre on the seafront serves affordable French-style dishes alongside fabulous views.

Bistrot Pierre, Eastbourne - Credit: Roger Bradshaw

What are schools like in Eastbourne? There are 38 Ofsted rated schools and colleges in the area. Three outstanding institutions are The Lindfield School, Roselands Infants' School, and The South Downs School.

What are the transport links in Eastbourne like? The train ride to London takes approximately 90 minutes, arriving at Victoria. It’s about an hour from Gatwick Airport and you can get to Brighton in around 40 minutes.

What are the best places for families and commuters to live in Sussex?

Families can’t go far wrong when it comes to moving to Sussex. The county was named as the best area in England for a family to thrive according to research by Royal London, which analysed crime level data, community engagement, education standards and the number of family households for areas up and down the country. If you’re completely new to the area, it may be worth looking at Crawley in West Sussex, which is popular for its mixture of good schools, green spaces, reasonable house prices (compared to London) and handy location between London and Brighton.

SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors

What are the average property prices in Crawley? The overall average costs of a property in Crawley is £327,997, according to RightMove. For this kind of money, you can expect to get your hands on a two-bedroomed terraced house.

Where are the best places to shop in Crawley? County Mall Shopping Centre, in the heart of the town centre, is the place to go for familiar favourites such as Clarks, DFS, Hotel Chocolat, Next and many more. It’s home to over 80 retailers in total, with plenty of parking available.

A swan in Tilgate Park, Crawley - Credit: Jamie Street

What are Crawley’s best family-friendly attractions? Tilgate Park is popular for a spot of exercise. Lead your little ones on a long walk around the lakes, lawns, gardens and miles of woodland. Dog lovers will be pleased to know that there is a self-service dog wash by the main car park. The Hawth Theatre provides excellent entertainment, hosting international artists, musicians, dancers and performers as well as up-and-coming stars.

What are the schools like in Crawley? There are 36 Ofsted rated schools and colleges in the area with the vast majority rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted. Outstanding institutions (as of Mach 2021) are Forge Wood Primary School, Maidenbower Infant School, Manor Green Primary School and Pound Hill Infant Academy.

What are employment opportunities like in Crawley? Big businesses in the area include Thales, which delivers equipment and services to the Ministry of Defence, and Nestle. There's also Gatwick Airport nearby.

What are the transport links in Crawley? The commute to London from Crawley Station is a cinch. It’ll take you around 40-50 minutes direct on the train to London Bridge. Motorists have easy access to the M23, which lead you to the M25 at Warwick Wold.





Where are the best places for countryside living in Sussex?

If your idea of the good life is escaping to the peace and quiet of the countryside, you’re spoilt for choice in Sussex. There are lots of beautiful locations in and around the High Weald, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to take a closer look at. Once such beauty spot is Wadhurst, a picturesque market town in East Sussex, which has cosy population of just under 5,000 people.

READ MORE: 11 of the best walks at National Trust sites in Sussex

What are the average property prices in Wadhurst? Properties in Wadhurst are on the expensive side, averaging £640,903 overall, according to RightMove. Many properties are full of character and you can expect to secure two- to three-bedrooms at that price tag.

Pretty pink tulips line a path at Pashley Manor - Credit: Pashley Manor

What can you see and do in Wadhurst? Just a hop and a skip away is the gorgeous Pashley Manor Gardens, home to 11 acres of stunning English country gardens. There's also Scotney Castle, a stunning 14th century moated castle and Victorian country mansion set in a wooded estate, which belongs to the National Trust. Also close by is Bateman’s (also a National Trust property). This 17th-century house was a sanctuary for the celebrated writer Rudyard Kipling.

Where are the best places to eat and drink in Wadhurst? As cosy pubs go, it doesn’t get much better than The White Heart, which is in the middle of Wadhurst High Street. There’s room for 30 in the restaurant and a new sun trap beer garden to unwind in. For a taste of Latin American cuisine, Galapagos Restaurant is sure to impress.

What’s the arts and culture scene in Wadhurst like? You’ll find plenty to stimulate the mind. WING Art Gallery showcases local and national artists – some of whom have gone onto enjoy international recognition. Wadhurst Culture is an arts-focused community charity that champions arts and culture in and around the area and is always looking for people to get involved.

What are the transport links in Wadhurst like? Wadhurst Station is on the line to Hastings (30-40 minutes) and London Charing Cross (just over an hour). It’s about a 17-minute drive to Royal Tunbridge Wells