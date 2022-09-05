South West road trip named best in England

Road trips are the best way to see our beautiful country - Credit: Prakriti Khajuria, Unsplash

The route through Somerset, Devon, and Cornwall has been named the best for a road trip in the country.

Over the past few years, we have begun to appreciate the beauties of home a little more closely. With international travel still chaotic, it has been the chance to take stock on everything the UK has to offer instead.

As part of research by car parts specialist Euro Car Parts to find the best road trips across Europe, the company has revealed the best UK entries on the list.

Based on factors like route length, average petrol cost in each region, popularity on social media and Google, as well as the weather forecast for this time of year, the data has revealed the North Coast 500 route in Scotland to be the best in the UK, and third in all of Europe. This was quickly followed by the Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland, and our very own Atlantic Highway which came in as the best route in England.

The data for the best UK road trips - Credit: Euro Car Parts

Here's what they had to say about the route:

"Showing off the best of the Southwest countryside, this trip takes you through three English counties; Somerset, Devon and Cornwall. Travellers will start out by going through Exmoor National Park where you could be in with a chance to spot some beloved red deer. As the journey continues, drivers will find themselves in quaint villages before being met with stunning sea views, the further south they travel.

"Despite its stunning views and opportunity to explore, it seems this route is closer to a hidden gem, with only 6,777 social posts for the journey. This suggests that those looking to immerse themselves in the experience can do so without worrying about busy crowds and saturated roads – a perfect tonic to the recent travel chaos many Brits have experienced this year."

The Route

This scenic road trip traverses our beautiful counties of Somerset, Devon and Cornwall on the South West Peninsula of England. Dense forests, picturesque villages, rugged coastlines, and an endless patchwork quilt countryside will leave you inspired and amazed.

You'll start with a long stretch through the heart of Exmoor National Park, home to an abundance of wildlife and sights. Driving up and down the rolling hills, magnificent woodlands will unfold before your eyes.

Land's End - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The further you descend south, the more magnificent sea views come into sight. Catch a wave at one of the renowned surf beaches in Newquay, or just enjoy the sound of the crashing waves as you kick back. The trip ends at Land’s end, the westernmost tip of Cornwall. Here, the rugged cliffs, rocky islands, and sea stacks offer incredible panoramas that never get bored.

You can find the full route and tips here.

