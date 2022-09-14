Cornish luxury beach house are perfect for an autumn escape

Choose from one of fifteen beach houses on this stretch of coast - Credit: Three Mile Beach

Cosy up this October with a staycation at one of these gorgeous beach houses - hot tub and sauna included!

Situated in St Ives Bay, just a stone’s throw from Gwithian Beach, Three Mile Beach is a collection of 15 luxury beach houses on the West Cornwall coast. Hidden among sand dunes, coastal grasses and palms, Three Mile Beach redefines the self-catering experience while offering comfort in the wilds. This October, guests can make the most of the sea at its warmest, quieter beaches, striking sunsets and the beginning of mackerel fishing season.

Each beach house is light and airy - Credit: Three Mile Beach

Catering to families and four-legged friends, each of the three and four-bedroom beach houses have been designed to offer privacy and a haven of laid-back luxury with open plan kitchen-lounge-diners, warming log burners and wrap-around terraces complete with sunken cedar hot tubs, barrel saunas and barbecues. Beach houses are painted in bright hues, and named after the owner’s favourite songs, from Strawberry Fields and Yellow Submarine to Echo Beach and Purple Rain. Whitewashed interiors see Cornish craftsmanship sit happily alongside eclectic artworks collected from travels around the globe, a far cry from the traditional nautical theme seen so much across Cornish properties. Well-equipped kitchens make family feasting at home a breeze, while those who don’t feel like cooking can book talented private chefs, hire Ooni pizza ovens with DIY hampers, nip to the Three Mile Beach outdoor restaurant which offers laidback all-day dining, or make the most of a quieter Cornwall and book into one of St Ives much-loved restaurants.

Dogs are also welcome at the beach houses - Credit: Three Mile Beach

Families will love the hassle-free wetsuit and surfboard hire, with both delivered straight to guests’ doors, surf lessons and coasteering can be arranged with a nearby surf school. E-bike hire, foraging and cooking classes are amongst the other activities that can be arranged, as well as mackerel fishing which is only available in October. A Three Mile Beach guidebook offers guests a local’s insight into the hidden gems and must-see spots, from lookout points and nature trails for all levels along the rugged Cornish coast, to local restaurants, cafes and independent boutiques.

Prices start from £4,500 per week for a three-bedroom beach house (up to 6-7 guests) including welcome hamper.

Cook for the family or hire a private chef - Credit: Three Mile Beach

Want more from Cornwall Life?

Check out: