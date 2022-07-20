Top 10 beach-side staycation spots in Cornwall

These 10 Airbnb spots all promise gorgeous views and just a few steps to the beach.

With travel still being difficult to guarantee over the summer, many are still looking at staycations to ensure a stress-free holiday. Where better to head than the glorious coasts of Cornwall, the longest in the UK. Over 1000km of coast and beaches stretch away, often looking like something akin to the Caribbean.

To help you on your search for the perfect summer holiday, here are 10 amazing Airbnb homes with beach-front views.

1. St Ives, 4 People, 2 Bedrooms

The Blue Lugger has amazing views overlooking fishing boats and the beach. Formerly The Harbor Pilots House the tastefully designed apartment is next to cafes, restaurants, galleries and shops. A few minutes from Blue Flag beaches for surfing and swimming with lifeguards on duty.

2. Perranuthnoe, 9 People, 4 Bedrooms

Indulge in an afternoon bath while gazing towards the Cornish coastline. Then discover a Grade-II listed house with colourful art and accent pieces as well as period charm. Have family meals and conversations beside a wood-burning fireplace.

3. Marazion, 4 People, 1 Bedroom

Gaze out over historic St Michael’s Mount from this renovated Victorian apartment with heated floors. Stylish contemporary design pairs a coastal palette with period details, including high ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and an original fireplace.

4. Porthgwarra, 2 People, 1 Bedroom

The Beachhouse is a unique gem in a truly magical private beach location. The sandy cornish cove of Porthgwarra is at the end of your private garden. The SW coastal path & the sea runs alongside the property. You can walk out of the front door & walk up to Hella Point or you can go straight down to the beach.

5. Perranporth, 2 People, 1 Bedroom

Our attractive, modern, ground floor coastal apartment, with its own decking, for one or two guests, enjoys magnificent sea views, is a stone's throw from Perranporth's wide, golden, sandy surfing beach and is very close to village amenities. It contains everything you will need for a comfortable, relaxing stay.

6. St Ives, 2 People, 1 Bedroom

Former Sea Captains & Artists home, opening on 18th July after a painstaking 18 month restoration. Enjoy the most romantic and special view in the whole of St. Ives from the stunning balcony and bedroom with full 180 degree sea and harbour views over the bay and Godrevy Lighthouse.

7. Portreath, 4 People, 2 Bedrooms

Set on the coastal path, in the quieter side of Portreath, known as Smugglers Cove, it is ideal for couples wanting a romantic escape or for a family beach holiday, where you can leave your car and relax, as the beach is literally a stone’s throw from the property.

8. St Ives, 3 People, 1 Bedroom

This sea view apartment located over the stunning Porthmeor Beach in St. Ives with panoramic views and stunning sunsets. With an incredible floor to ceiling height bay window, perfectly designed for 2, leaves you metres over the beach and onto the sand below of this first floor apartment.

9. Marazion, 4 People, 1 Bedroom

Browse the coastal gift shops and art galleries, then look out for dolphins in the bay from the dining table. Cosy up with a good book on the teal velvet sofa, or head out for an invigorating seaside walk and stop off for a drink in a local pub.

10. Mevagissey, 4 People, 2 Bedrooms

Step from the lively harbor side of a working fishing village into the haven of this stunning 18th-century converted net loft. With gorgeous designer touches highlighting the period charm, this home blends the 18th- and 21st-centuries seamlessly pairing a sleek, fully equipped kitchen with traditional oriental rugs and Asian accents.

