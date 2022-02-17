7 Stunning pictures capturing Hertfordshire's beauty snapped by Herts Life readers
Published: 1:10 PM February 17, 2022
- Credit: Kim Griffin
Hertfordshire is rich in natural beauty and there's nobody better to capture the county's charm than its residents (and our readers!). With that said, here are seven cracking photos taken by Herfordshire Life readers that showcase our county at its best...
1. Verulamium Lake in St Albans, by Alison Debenham
2. Rothamsted Park at Harpenden, by Gillian Thornton
3. Barkway village pond, by Jan Brown
4.Southern Country Park at Bishop’s Stortford, by Mike Carroll
5. Spellbrook, by David Francis
6. River Lea, Ware, by Kim Griffin
Most Read
- 1 This Norfolk restaurant has been awarded a Michelin Star for 2022
- 2 Restaurants near the Cotswolds awarded Michelin stars for the 2022 Guide
- 3 Yorkshire restaurants awarded Michelin stars for the 2022 Guide
- 4 Theatre review: Private Lives at The Lowry, Salford
- 5 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
- 6 WIN an Easter hamper worth £250
- 7 Try this coastal Devon nature walk for the family
- 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 9 WIN £250 worth of shopping vouchers
- 10 6 easy walks for beginners in the Peak District