Hertfordshire is rich in natural beauty and there's nobody better to capture the county's charm than its residents (and our readers!). With that said, here are seven cracking photos taken by Herfordshire Life readers that showcase our county at its best...

1. Verulamium Lake in St Albans, by Alison Debenham

Sunrise over Verulamium Lake, St Albans Alison Debenham, St Albans - Credit: Alison Debenham

2. Rothamsted Park at Harpenden, by Gillian Thornton

Winter sun filtering through the Lime Avenue in Rothamsted Park, Harpenden Gillian Thornton, Harpenden - Credit: Gillian Thornton

3. Barkway village pond, by Jan Brown

A cold an icy morning at Barkway village pond Jan Brown, Barkway - Credit: Jan Brown

4.Southern Country Park at Bishop’s Stortford, by Mike Carroll

Frosty leaves in Southern Country Park, Bishop’s Stortford Mike Carroll - Credit: Mike Carroll

5. Spellbrook, by David Francis

New year's morning at Spellbrook David Francis, High Wych - Credit: David Francis

6. River Lea, Ware, by Kim Griffin

First sunny day of 2022 , River Lea, Ware Kim Griffin, Braughing - Credit: Kim Griffin

7. Old Thorley, by Mike Carroll

Beautiful skyscape near Old Thorley on New Year’s day - Mike Carroll, Bishop's Stortford - Credit: Mike Carroll



