10 gorgeous superhost Airbnb homes in Cornwall

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 12:23 PM June 11, 2021   
Grey striped pillows lie on an immaculate white bed as the light pours through a window

Relax in style and comfort with these rentals - Credit: Nik Lanús, Unsplash

We list the best Airbnb has to offer in Cornwall for your perfect holiday.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with thousands of options in England alone. Cornwall is expected to be one of the hottest locations to visit this summer with countless places to rest your head after a long day of exploring.

So just how do you sift through to find your perfect stay? One way is to look at Superhost status. This is a badge that Airbnb give some of their users who offer an excellent experience to guests, and are regularly checked to ensure a high standard. The other accolade to look out for is Airbnb Plus, a relatively new addition to the company's search filters. According to their website, the Plus listings offer "exceptional quality, comfort and style". This does mean they tend to be a little more expensive, but will never disappoint even the highest of expectations.

With all this in mind, we've found the 10 best places to stay in Cornwall with Airbnb which all have both Superhost and Plus status. 

1. Private Cottage and Spa, Launceston

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbRelax in Your Private Spa at This Tranquil Country Cottage

2. Charming Apartment, Helston

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbExplore Ancient West Cornwall From a Charming Apartment

3. Luxury Apartment, Fowey

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbA Beautiful Luxury apartment2.5 Miles from Fowey

4. Luxury Lodge, Padstow

6 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbSpacious, Luxury Lodge St Merryn

5. Beautiful Flat with Garden, Newquay

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbHideaway in Our Beautiful Space with Garden & Outdoor Shower

6. The Dovecote, North Petherwin

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbThe Dovecote—New Conversion in Rural Setting near Launceston

7. Historic Harbour-side Loft, Mevagissey 

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbHistoric net loft, chic luxury with free parking

8. The Pilchard Press, Mevagissey

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbThe Pilchard Press in Mevagissey Village Harbourside

9. Bijoux Apartment, Falmouth

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbLive the Country Life near the Beach in Falmouth

10. Stylish Flat, St Ives

3 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbLife of Riley. Superb, Well Equipped.
