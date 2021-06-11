10 gorgeous superhost Airbnb homes in Cornwall

Published: 12:23 PM June 11, 2021

We list the best Airbnb has to offer in Cornwall for your perfect holiday.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with thousands of options in England alone. Cornwall is expected to be one of the hottest locations to visit this summer with countless places to rest your head after a long day of exploring.

So just how do you sift through to find your perfect stay? One way is to look at Superhost status. This is a badge that Airbnb give some of their users who offer an excellent experience to guests, and are regularly checked to ensure a high standard. The other accolade to look out for is Airbnb Plus, a relatively new addition to the company's search filters. According to their website, the Plus listings offer "exceptional quality, comfort and style". This does mean they tend to be a little more expensive, but will never disappoint even the highest of expectations.

With all this in mind, we've found the 10 best places to stay in Cornwall with Airbnb which all have both Superhost and Plus status.

1. Private Cottage and Spa, Launceston

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

2. Charming Apartment, Helston

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

3. Luxury Apartment, Fowey

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

4. Luxury Lodge, Padstow

6 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

5. Beautiful Flat with Garden, Newquay

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds

6. The Dovecote, North Petherwin

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

7. Historic Harbour-side Loft, Mevagissey

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

8. The Pilchard Press, Mevagissey

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

9. Bijoux Apartment, Falmouth

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

10. Stylish Flat, St Ives

3 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds