Staycation: relax with family and friends in this stylish house on the beautiful Suffolk coast

The famous 'pagodas' of Orford Ness. The Ness is one of the seasonal attractions of Orford. - Credit: Justin Minns/National Trust

The Pavilion proves the perfect space for a family break on the Suffolk coast as Rachel Ducker discovers.





With its impressive castle, its quaint cottages, picturesque quay and riverside setting, it's no wonder Orford is a popular destination for weekend visits to the Suffolk coast. Add in the famous oysterage and smokehouse, cosy pubs, plus its award-winning artisan bakery, and it becomes the ideal place to spend a few days away from it all.

Orford village overlooks Orford Ness, a wild and wonderful 10-mile shingle spit separated by the River Alde but linked to the mainland at Aldeburgh. It's ranked among the most important shingle features in the world. Take the boat across the harbour and you'll discover some rare flora and fauna in fragile habitats. You'll also learn about how, back in the day the remote Ness was a prime location for weapons testing, including atomic bombs. It's hard to believe that now, though you can see the haunting outlines of the specially constructed buildings.

Orford Castle is an English Heritage site open year-round. - Credit: English Heritage Photo Library

To enjoy all this and more we stayed at The Pavilion on the banks of the River Alde, just a minute's walk from the quayside. It makes the perfect base for exploring the coast as Aldeburgh, Woodbridge and RSPB Minsmere are all easily reached from here. With its own private road and five acres of land, The Pavilion is a secluded, five-bedroom getaway, just right for spending quality time with family and friends at any time of the year.

It's an 'upside-down' property - the master bedroom is on the top level, with panoramic views of the river and its own private balcony. All the other rooms are on the ground floor. The coastal chic interior is inspired by the surrounding land and seascapes and the open-plan living space invites the outside in, with a balcony that wraps the entire first floor. It's bright and airy with large, bi-fold doors that lead out to a further outdoor entertaining area. Without doubt, it's in the best location in the whole of the village.

The Pavilion at Orford is perfect for family gatherings. - Credit: Rachel Ducker

The Pavilion was certainly ideal for a large group such as ours. The kitchen-diner is large but minimalist with a table to seat 10 and a kitchen bar. It's very well equipped with glasses, plates and cutlery for every occasion. There's even a wine fridge to keep those bottles perfectly chilled. It's such a lovely home that you'd be forgiven for wanting to stay put, enjoying long evenings with a bottle of wine and some board games, and local walks during the day.

Food and drink

The best part about a self-catered holiday is the opportunity to explore local food and drink. In Orford, I am happy to report, you are spoilt for choice. For breakfast we headed to the award-winning Pump Street Bakery which was a hit with everyone, especially our son Leo who is a massive fan of Pain Au Chocolats' (which he is allowed on special occasions).

Pump Street Bakery in Orford - Credit: Yuki Sugiura

This artisan bakery attracts critics and foodies from all over the UK. Here you will find all sorts of delicious breads and pastries, including ‘Britain’s Best Baguette’. They also make their own chocolate which makes fabulous souvenir gifts.

For dinner, there are several local pubs. We dined one evening at The Jolly Sailor - you can’t get much more Suffolk than a plate of classic pub grub and a pint of Adnams. If you love seafood then Orford offers some of the freshest you'll find anywhere. Pinneys has a long history in Orford and their fishing boats are out daily bringing in the catch of the day. Their Butley Orford Oysterage restaurant in the Market Square is relaxed and informal and if you want to take something away, pop into the Smokehouse for fish, lobster and crabs, as well as pates, smoked meats, cheeses and more.

Things to do

Some of Orford's attractions are seasonal, such as seal spotting and visits to Orford Ness. (For details go to nationaltrust.org.uk/orford-ness-national-nature-reserve). We did a lot of wandering during our stay and we really enjoyed visiting the castle. Orford Castle has one of England’s most complete and unusual keeps. It's polygonal tower is unique and, thanks to some excellent preservation, visitors can explore chapels, rooms and halls from basement to roof. There are fantastic views from the top of the countryside and out to sea.

The Lady Florence in Orford harbour. - Credit: River Cruise Restaurants

St Bartholomew's church in Orford is also well worth visiting. Mentioned in Simon Jenkin's England's Thousand Best Churches, it dates from 1170. It's beautiful inside and was a favourite place of composer Benjamin Britten who performed some of his work here, including the first performance of his opera, Noye’s Fludde. The church still hosts concerts, including the Aldeburgh Festival, so it's worth checking to see what's on.

The quay is a great place for crabbing in the summer. But for something really special, you can explore the river on board the Lady Florence River Cruise Restaurant. The historic boat takes up to 12 passages breakfast, lunch, supper and dinner cruises. How wonderful.

Added extras

The Pavilion comes with its own tennis courts and heated outdoor swimming pool for use in May to September. The house is cosy in winter - snuggle under blankets and watching the stars through the property's hi tech telescope. The Suffolk Coast is known for dark skies.

The spacious, light-filled accommodation at The Pavilion. - Credit: Rachel Ducker

Views for miles from the balcony of The Pavilion. - Credit: Rachel Ducker

After so long of being apart from group activities and family, the Pavilion is a perfect place to reconnect and recharge.

The Pavilion is available through Suffolk Secrets suffolk-secrets.co.uk

@rachelducker