11 truly unique Airbnbs for your summer staycation

Published: 9:00 AM June 14, 2021

We list the unique and wonderful options Airbnb has to offer in Cornwall for your perfect and memorable summer holiday.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely or different than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with thousands of options in Cornwall alone.

But what if you want something a bit more unusual? What better way to make memories that with a place to rest your head that is totally different to your usual hotel or rental? Airbnb have got you covered on that front too with more alternative listings than you could hope for, across the country and beyond. If you want to make your summer truly special, why not book a few days at one of these 11 spots.

1. The Green Goddess, near St Michael's Mount

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

2. Toddalong Roundhouse, St Mabyn

6 guests | 1 bedrooms | 5 beds

3. Designer Treehouse, Mount Hawke

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

4. Luxury Dome, Underlane

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

5. The Ballroom at Roswarne House, Camborne

3 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

6. Silverspring Hideaway, Trebarvah

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds

7. Treehouse, Lostwithiel

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

8. Authentic Teepee, near Rame

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 3 beds

9. Treehouse, near Eden Project

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

10. Roswarne House, Camborne

6 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

11. The Ark, near St Michael's Mount

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds