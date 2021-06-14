Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
11 truly unique Airbnbs for your summer staycation

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 9:00 AM June 14, 2021   
A teepee is backed by trees and the open sky as dusk falls

Why not make your summer truly special with one of these venues? - Credit: Leslie Cross, Unsplash

We list the unique and wonderful options Airbnb has to offer in Cornwall for your perfect and memorable summer holiday.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely or different than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with thousands of options in Cornwall alone.

But what if you want something a bit more unusual? What better way to make memories that with a place to rest your head that is totally different to your usual hotel or rental? Airbnb have got you covered on that front too with more alternative listings than you could hope for, across the country and beyond. If you want to make your summer truly special, why not book a few days at one of these 11 spots. 

1. The Green Goddess, near St Michael's Mount

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbCosy up and escape reality in the Green Goddess

2. Toddalong Roundhouse, St Mabyn

6 guests | 1 bedrooms | 5 beds

View on AirbnbToddalong Roundhouse: A Cornish Strawbail Retreat

3. Designer Treehouse, Mount Hawke

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbUnique Designer Treehouse and Garden near Beach

4. Luxury Dome, Underlane

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbSleep under the Stars in your very own Luxury Dome

5. The Ballroom at Roswarne House, Camborne

3 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbThe Ballroom in Roswarne House in Cornwall

6. Silverspring Hideaway, Trebarvah 

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbSilverspring Hideaway Constantine/Gweek Cornwall

7. Treehouse, Lostwithiel 

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbTREE HOUSE @ Green Cart Farm

8. Authentic Teepee, near Rame

4 guests | 1 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbAuthentic large teepee set in Cornish woods

9. Treehouse, near Eden Project

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbTree House near Eden Project

10. Roswarne House, Camborne

6 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbRoswarne House in Cornwall

11. The Ark, near St Michael's Mount

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbThe Ark - a truly unique experience
