Win a holiday worth up to £1,000

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 4:23 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 4:30 PM February 21, 2022
Mother And Daughter Playing With Pet Dog In Waves On Beach Vacation

Win a holiday worth up to £1,000 with Breakfree Holidays - Credit: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

That’s right, we could be taking you and your loved ones on a much-needed super staycation courtesy of our friends at Breakfree Holidays.

New to Breakfree holidays? Discover them in 2022
Breakfree Holidays has the widest selection of UK and European Holiday Parks, Cottages, Lodges, Hotels, Ferries, Attractions and Boating holidays from all your favourite brands, so the hardest part is deciding where you want to escape to first! They have also sent over 20 million people on holiday in the last 30 years – so you’re in good company! So why wait, secure your 2022 Breakfree today!

In case you haven’t been on a Breakfree Holiday before, we also thought we would share answers to the top most frequently asked questions they receive regarding their holidays! As always, if you have a question that isn’t answered below do let them know by contacting them via one of the methods listed on their contact us page that can be accessed in the footer on their website.

Is there anything added onto the price at the time of booking?
Breakfree do not charge extra for payment by debit or credit card or PayPal. Some optional extras will be clearly stated during the booking process and charges will show in your payment summary, however, with some properties additional extras will be controlled and monies collected by the property manager and will not show or be included in the final price charged by Breakfree Holidays.

Can I bring my dog with me?
Many of their properties accept pets, and details can be found on each individual property page. Assistance dogs are welcome in all properties. The fee may be higher at certain properties and this will be included on your booking confirmation. 

Can I amend my booking once it has been confirmed?
Unfortunately, once your booking has been confirmed you are unable to make any changes to your holiday dates. They can add guests to the booking as long as it doesn’t exceed the maximum occupancy, or add pets if the property accepts pets. They always recommend that you take out sufficient holiday insurance when placing your booking.

Do Breakfree provide insurance?
They have a travel insurance product which you can purchase at the time of booking – details of the policy can be reviewed here: breakfreeholidays.co.uk/insurance.

I have more questions…
There are answers to more relevant questions on the Breakfree FAQs page, which you can navigate to at the bottom of their website in the footer or for additional questions please contact their customer service team on enquiries@breakfreeholidays.co.uk or call 0344 848 4534 Mon-Fri between 9am-5pm

Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon