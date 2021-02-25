Enter the 2021 Cheshire Life reader photography competition

Published: 11:37 AM February 25, 2021

The 2020 winner was this photo of alliums near Chester by Alan Rowlands - Credit: idreamofpies@hotmail.co.uk

To enter our photography competition in association with Wilkinson Cameras, simply email your .jpg or .tif photos in at least 300dpi to photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk, including full details of where it was taken, your full name and location.

You’ll be in with a chance of winning a Sony RX100 III kit and media card, worth £500, as well as runner-up prizes of £150 and £75 vouchers.

There are just two rules: you can’t be a professional photographer and your photos must have been taken in Cheshire or North Wales.

Wilkinson Cameras is an award-winning, independent photo retailer with 10 stores throughout the North West as well as an online store at wilkinson.co.uk. Get snapping.