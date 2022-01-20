Check out these gorgeous floating lodges coming to Devon

The lodges are located on one of Clawford's many lakes - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography 2021

The luxury floating lodges are coming to Clawford Lakes Resort & Spa this April.

Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa, a new, luxury holiday destination based in Devon, has revealed details about its ‘floating lodges’ which are now available to book from April 2022.

The brand-new floating lodges are the latest in a series of unique accommodation options created by Clawford Lakes after their lake pods were announced in November. The lodges are securely moored within a lake setting, allowing guests to wake up every day to the shimmer of water lapping soothingly around them in the tranquillity of Devonshire countryside.

The lodges are fitted with every comfort for your stay - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography 2021

Perfect for couples on a romantic getaway, the lodges can also comfortably house up to four people, connected by a pontoon-style walkway to the banks of the lake. The unique accommodation benefits from open plan living fitted out with modern facilities including a kitchen and dining area, and a bathroom with walk-in shower.

Once inside, guests are treated to glorious views across the lake looking out through the giant glass wall at the end of the lodge, blending seamlessly into the landscape. Visitors will also have exclusive access to their own private decking, the perfect setting for a sunset cocktail in summer, or warming hot chocolate in winter.

Enjoy gorgeous views of the Devonshire countryside - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography 2021

You'll be able to take advantage of Clawford Lakes’ excellent waterside location, with paddle boarding, kayaking, cycling, and more activities all available from summer 2022, so there is something to suit everyone.

Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa

The exclusive Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa is 22 miles north of Dartmoor National Park, and just a 30-minute drive from Cornwall’s north coast, making it a perfect base for visitors who want to spend time taking in the stunning natural scenery the south west has to offer, as well as exploring the towns and villages of the local area.

The lodges are perfect for romantic getaways or chill catch ups with friends - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography 2021

The site is also situated within the North Devon Biosphere, one of six reserves in the UK created by UNESCO that finds creative ways for people and nature to thrive side-by-side.

Unlike many resorts, Clawford Lakes Resort allows guests to bring their four-legged friends for free to any of their accommodation. They have also recently partnered with Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, with £5 from every lodge booking donated to the charity.