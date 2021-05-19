13 beaches that are dog friendly all year round

Published: 4:21 PM May 19, 2021

Even our four legged friends need a beach day now and then - Credit: Zoli Juhasz

With the summer coming up, we're all going to want to spend at least a couple of days on the beach. We've put together a list of locations where your pup can come too, no matter the time of year.

Many beaches on the south coast stop allowing dogs during the summer. This is to keep them pristine and safe for all families who want to enjoy them. However, all is not lost if you fancy a beach day with you favourite four legged friend. Here are 14 great beaches along the Dorset coast that will welcome you and you pooch with paws wide open all year round.

Bowleaze Cove

With shallow waters and a mix of pebble and sand, this is a great spot to bring your dog. There's also a café nearby for when you both get peckish.

Charmouth - East Beach

Whilst the west beach is out of bounds for dogs between May and September, they are always welcome on the east side.

Church Ope Cove

Head over to Portland for this gem of a secret beach. You can explore the rocky landscape and paths too.

Cogden Beach

Owned by the National Trust this is a great spot to catch some rays. The car park is also free for members.

Durdle Door and Man O' War

These two beaches are stunning parts of the Jurassic Coast and Durdle Door is probably the most photographed part of Dorset. They also make for some great swimming but can deep very suddenly.

Eype Beach

A more secluded option, Eype has a host of walking routes around it to really treat your dog.

Gundimore Beach

A busier beach with plenty of food options including mobile ones. It also has some stunning views.

Highcliffe Castle Beach

With the cliffs behind you and the shingle and sea in front, this is a fab beach for you and your pup to take a dip.

Kimmeridge Bay

The stunning Kimmeridge Bay is a Special Area of Conservation and is a real treat to visit. Its best to check the tide times as its best when lower.

Lulworth Cove

Head to the left as you go down the ramp and you are in doggy paradise. This sheltered cove is also just off the South West Coast Path so can be part of a longer walk.

Mudeford Bank

This a great beach that even has an app to tell you how busy it is and where quieter spots are.

Ringstead Beach

This quiet stretch of pebble and sand is a great place to spend the day with your pup. Don't forget your snacks!

Worbarrow Bay

A 20 minute walk from Tyneham, this is another stretch of the South West Coast Path. Due to it being quite a way from the road, its often perfectly peaceful for your walk and stick throwing time.