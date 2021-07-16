5 beautiful beaches near to Surrey

Published: 7:50 PM July 16, 2021

The only downside to being a landlocked county is that there aren't any beaches on our doorstep, however, we have compiled a selection of beaches all within a 2-hour drive from Surrey so that you can cool off by the coast this summer.

West Wittering

At only a 1 hour 15 minutes drive from Guildford, a visit to West Wittering Beach will bring you to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There are stretches of glorious golden sand perfect for building sandcastles, colourful beach huts, a coffee shop and a watersport equipment rental shop if you're feeling adventurous. West Wittering Beach is also perfect for a picnic, so pack something scrumptious.

Brighton Central Beach, Brighton

Brighton is an iconic seaside attraction and perhaps the most LGBTQ+ friendly city in Great Britain, and while there's no pride event this year, there is still so much to explore in this beautiful and vibrant coastal city. This year Brighton's main beach received a Blue Flag award which means that it has passed a strict set of criteria and is therefore safe and well-managed. After a day at the beach, head to one of these quirky pubs and bars or check out the city's thriving thrift shop scene. Brighton Central Beach is only a 1 hour 30 minutes drive from central Surrey so what are you waiting for?

West Beach, Whitstable

With a drive clocking in at under 2 hours, you can find yourself at one of Kent's trendiest seaside towns, Whitstable. There's a stunning shingle beach and plenty of places to eat and as Whitstable is world-famous for its Oysters you absolutely have to sample some of the seafood. Read our town guide to Whitstable to find out where the hottest spots for Epicureans are.

Fulham Beach

Urbanites can rejoice because London's wildly popular pop-up beach is back this summer. Expect fabulous cocktails, epic DJ sets and a great atmosphere to catch up with friends. Be sure to book seating as soon as possible because the weather is getting hotter!

Cuckmere Haven

This beach has one of the most recognisable coastal features in the UK, the Seven Sisters. Take a dip in the sea, try your hand at a spot of fishing, bring a deck chair and read the latest bestseller, become a master stone skipper and finish your day off with an Instagram worthy snap in front of the iconic cliffs before heading to Eastbourne for dinner.