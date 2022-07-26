14 of the best beaches in England

From the sun-drenched beaches of the south to the windswept and dramatic beaches of the north, there are plenty of beautiful beaches to spend a summer's day in England.





Filey Beach, Yorkshire

Filey Beach is perhaps the perfect beach for young families as the flat expanse of sand makes even the most adventurous of kids visible from afar; this also makes Filey a superb location for a volleyball game. From May 1st to September 30th, there are restrictions on where Dogs can access the beach. Discover more of the best beaches in Yorkshire here.





Nanjizal Cove, Cornwall

It's often hard, if not impossible, to find a quiet beach in Cornwall, but because Nanjizal Cove is over a mile away from a car park, you can expect this little rugged sandy gem to be peaceful even in the height of summer. Discover more of Cornwall's best beaches here.





Horsey Gap, Norfolk

Horsey Gap in Norfolk is home to one of the largest colonies of Grey Seals in the UK. - Credit: Vadim Istratov / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Horsey Gap is famed for its lovely sandy beaches and Seals! You can spot them all year round, bobbing their head out of the waves but during the winter, from November to January, you can see seals come ashore to bask in the winter sun and rear their pups.

During these times, it is paramount that the grey seals are left in peace, so viewing is strictly from the sand dunes and designated viewing areas. Discover more of Norfolk's best beaches here.





Charmouth Beach, Dorset

Charmouth Beach near Lyme Regis is a Fossil hunter's dream - Credit: grassrootsgroundswell / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Intrepid fossil hunters will not want to miss the chance to follow in the footsteps of pioneering palaeontologist Mary Anning who discovered numerous significant dinosaur remains at Charmouth Beach. The beach is also popular with dog walkers, but there are certain restrictions at certain times of the year, so be sure to check ahead. Discover more of Dorset's best beaches here.





Formby Beach, Merseyside

Formby Beach near Liverpool - Credit: Alexey Komarov / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The expansive sandy beach of Formby has a beautiful rural wildness to it, thanks to its sand dunes and nearby pine forest. On a clear day, you can look across the Irish Sea and up north to the mountains of Cumbria.





Milford-on-sea Beach, Hampshire

Candy coloured beach huts on Milford on Sea Beach, one of Hampshire's Dog-Friendly Beaches - Credit: ExpectGrain / Flickr

Take a clifftop walk for fantastic panoramic views or descend to the beach below for a wander along the seafront. Milford-on-sea Beach is an all-year-round dog-friendly beach. Discover more of Hamsphire's best beaches here.





St Margaret's Bay, Kent

St Margaret's Bay in Dover, Kent - Credit: ijclark / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

St Margaret's Bay is the closest point in England to France and is therefore popular among channel swimmers tackling the 21-mile swim. The dramatic chalk cliffs above the beach are also said to be the first spot to be touched by the morning sunlight in mainland Britain. Discover more of Kent's best beaches here.





Croyde Bay, Devon

Popular with surfers, Croyde Bay in Devon has all the hallmarks of a great beach. There's soft sand, dramatic scenery and waves that seemingly never stop. Discover more of Devon's best beaches here.





Camber Sands, East Sussex

Camber Sands is a family favourite beach due to its beautiful sandy beach, and it's also popular among nature lovers, thanks to its scientifically important dunes. Camber Sands can get quite busy, but there is plenty of space to wander along the coast. Discover more of the best beaches in Sussex here.





Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland

Bamburgh Castle looms proudly over Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland - Credit: Karen Roe / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Bamburgh Beach has a tremendous northern rugged charm, and the fact that Bamburgh Castle sits right on the edge of the beach only adds to this. Also, be sure to have a wander up the coast to see Stags Rocks, a literal name as a white stag, has been painted onto the rocks there.





Walberswick Beach, Suffolk

Walberswick Beach is just a short walk from Southwold in Suffolk - Credit: Nick Rowland / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Just a short walk from the trendy seaside town of Southwold, you can find Walberswick Beach, which has a much more rugged and wild appeal. The beach is also bordered by the Walberswick Nature Reserve, which is the perfect place to spot an enormous amount of wildlife. Discover more of Suffolk's best beaches here.





Berrow Beach, Somerset

With 6 miles of sandy beach to explore, which is said to be the second largest stretch of sand in Europe, there's plenty of space to relax and landscape to explore. Discover more of the best beaches in Somerset here.





Dovercourt Beach, Essex

Despite being quite near to industrial complexes, Dovercourt Beach is peaceful and clean, making it a great beach to escape the crowds. Also, the Dovercourt lighthouses make for the perfect photo opportunity. Discover more of Essex's best beaches here.





West Wittering Beach, West Sussex

West Wittering Beach is popular with locals and holidaymakers alike, and for good reason, as it serves as a great spot to build sandcastles, swim in the sea, partake in some watersports or simply lay back and relax. Discover more of the best beaches in Sussex here.





Read more of the best Great British life content here:

17 of the most beautiful villages in England

9 locations in England that inspired Tolkien's Middle-Earth

22 places in England to visit in 2022

17 of the prettiest castles in England

13 of the best seaside towns in England