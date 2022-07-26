14 of the best beaches in England
- Credit: Karen Roe / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
From the sun-drenched beaches of the south to the windswept and dramatic beaches of the north, there are plenty of beautiful beaches to spend a summer's day in England.
Filey Beach, Yorkshire
Filey Beach is perhaps the perfect beach for young families as the flat expanse of sand makes even the most adventurous of kids visible from afar; this also makes Filey a superb location for a volleyball game. From May 1st to September 30th, there are restrictions on where Dogs can access the beach. Discover more of the best beaches in Yorkshire here.
Nanjizal Cove, Cornwall
It's often hard, if not impossible, to find a quiet beach in Cornwall, but because Nanjizal Cove is over a mile away from a car park, you can expect this little rugged sandy gem to be peaceful even in the height of summer. Discover more of Cornwall's best beaches here.
Horsey Gap, Norfolk
Horsey Gap is famed for its lovely sandy beaches and Seals! You can spot them all year round, bobbing their head out of the waves but during the winter, from November to January, you can see seals come ashore to bask in the winter sun and rear their pups.
During these times, it is paramount that the grey seals are left in peace, so viewing is strictly from the sand dunes and designated viewing areas. Discover more of Norfolk's best beaches here.
Charmouth Beach, Dorset
Intrepid fossil hunters will not want to miss the chance to follow in the footsteps of pioneering palaeontologist Mary Anning who discovered numerous significant dinosaur remains at Charmouth Beach. The beach is also popular with dog walkers, but there are certain restrictions at certain times of the year, so be sure to check ahead. Discover more of Dorset's best beaches here.
Formby Beach, Merseyside
Most Read
- 1 Are these fields near the Peak District, the selfie locations of the summer?
- 2 Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500
- 3 Try this amazing Cornwall fish restaurant
- 4 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
- 5 WIN a two-night getaway for two at Wivenhoe House, Essex
- 6 So much to do at fabulous Cornwall golf and spa resort
- 7 Fabulous Devon hotel for staycation afternoon tea
- 8 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 9 Visit an unlikely tropical oasis in Watford
- 10 COTSWOLD SOCIETY: Painswick Summer Charity Ball
The expansive sandy beach of Formby has a beautiful rural wildness to it, thanks to its sand dunes and nearby pine forest. On a clear day, you can look across the Irish Sea and up north to the mountains of Cumbria.
Milford-on-sea Beach, Hampshire
Take a clifftop walk for fantastic panoramic views or descend to the beach below for a wander along the seafront. Milford-on-sea Beach is an all-year-round dog-friendly beach. Discover more of Hamsphire's best beaches here.
St Margaret's Bay, Kent
St Margaret's Bay is the closest point in England to France and is therefore popular among channel swimmers tackling the 21-mile swim. The dramatic chalk cliffs above the beach are also said to be the first spot to be touched by the morning sunlight in mainland Britain. Discover more of Kent's best beaches here.
Croyde Bay, Devon
Popular with surfers, Croyde Bay in Devon has all the hallmarks of a great beach. There's soft sand, dramatic scenery and waves that seemingly never stop. Discover more of Devon's best beaches here.
Camber Sands, East Sussex
Camber Sands is a family favourite beach due to its beautiful sandy beach, and it's also popular among nature lovers, thanks to its scientifically important dunes. Camber Sands can get quite busy, but there is plenty of space to wander along the coast. Discover more of the best beaches in Sussex here.
Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland
Bamburgh Beach has a tremendous northern rugged charm, and the fact that Bamburgh Castle sits right on the edge of the beach only adds to this. Also, be sure to have a wander up the coast to see Stags Rocks, a literal name as a white stag, has been painted onto the rocks there.
Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
Just a short walk from the trendy seaside town of Southwold, you can find Walberswick Beach, which has a much more rugged and wild appeal. The beach is also bordered by the Walberswick Nature Reserve, which is the perfect place to spot an enormous amount of wildlife. Discover more of Suffolk's best beaches here.
Berrow Beach, Somerset
With 6 miles of sandy beach to explore, which is said to be the second largest stretch of sand in Europe, there's plenty of space to relax and landscape to explore. Discover more of the best beaches in Somerset here.
Dovercourt Beach, Essex
Despite being quite near to industrial complexes, Dovercourt Beach is peaceful and clean, making it a great beach to escape the crowds. Also, the Dovercourt lighthouses make for the perfect photo opportunity. Discover more of Essex's best beaches here.
West Wittering Beach, West Sussex
West Wittering Beach is popular with locals and holidaymakers alike, and for good reason, as it serves as a great spot to build sandcastles, swim in the sea, partake in some watersports or simply lay back and relax. Discover more of the best beaches in Sussex here.
Read more of the best Great British life content here:
17 of the most beautiful villages in England
9 locations in England that inspired Tolkien's Middle-Earth
22 places in England to visit in 2022
17 of the prettiest castles in England