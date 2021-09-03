Published: 2:26 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM September 3, 2021

Autumnal sunsets bring together vibrant hues of oranges, yellows and golds with a streak of red, pink and purple.

We all know watching it go down over the water can be a jaw-dropping experience. When you get bored of the sunsets reflecting in rippling seas, sunsets can be equally stunning - and more photogenic - with a famous silhouette in front of them - here's a few of Cornwall's best sunset landmarks. Don’t forget to put your phone down long enough to enjoy the show without looking through a lens.

Land’s End

This farthest westerly spot is a classic sunset spot. Rugged, arches and seastacks, include the arched form of the ‘armoured knight’ rock and Longships lighthouse sits a mile off the coast helping to keep ships off those picturesque but deadly rocks since 1875.

Looe Island

Once owned and inhabited by sisters Babs and Evelyn Atkins whose one ambition was to own an island - Looe Island is also famous for its seal colony. The 22-acre island sits about a mile from the mainland and is accessible through boat trips organised by its custodians Cornwall Wildlife Trust. Looe’s banjo pier is great spot to enjoy uninterrupted sunset skies.

Minack Theatre

Cornwall's famous amphitheatre offers a truly unique sunset experience. Theatre companies perform in the knowledge that what is going on in the skies behind them might draw attention from the stage.

Bedruthan Steps

The rocky outcrops - which legend says were once the stepping stones of a giant, offer a dramatic reflection of the sunset. Head to the clifftops for the best view.

Pendennis Point

A great place to watch from the comfort of your car if you just want to catch the end of the day. Pendennis Point offers backdrop of passing ocean liners and fishing boats. You can

You can also see St Anthony's Lighthouse in the east - famous as the lighhouse from Fraggle Rock.

St Michael's Mount

Famous for being Cornwall's most photographed spot, there are few more iconic spots to capture a sunset. Watch from the island itself or from nearby Marazion Beach and the coastal path from Perranuthnoe Beach which are prime spots to watch the sun disappear behind the castle's silhouette.

You can also head up to the 1920s lido at Penzance if you want to capture a more unusual sunset. There’s plenty beach facing parking on offer, so you can cosy up in the car if the weather is cold.

The science bit - why are sunsets so vivid in the autumn and winter?

During sunrise and sunset, light from the sun must pass through much more of our atmosphere before reaching our eyes, so it comes into contact with even more molecules in the air. Much of the blue light gets scattered away, making the reds and oranges more pronounced.