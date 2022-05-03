Two of Yorkshire's bucket-and-spade beaches ranked best in UK

Bucket and spade beach holidays are a hit in Filey and Scarborough says new survey by Which? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seaside hotspots Filey and Scarborough are named as some of the best in the UK for a brilliant bucket-and-spade family holiday.

In a survey by consumer body Which? Filey was rated 81pc and revealed as one of five budget-friendly seaside destinations with hotels £100 or cheaper with an average hotel price per night of £98.

Scarborough scored 71pc with an average hotel price per night of £85.

The survey revealed that the great British seaside holiday is as popular as ever - as you might expect given that the pandemic put paid to holidays abroad. But it showed that seaside destinations are upping their game when it comes to providing a simple seaside holiday to remember.

The survey asked more than 4,300 visitors to rate coastal resorts they have visited across a range of categories including quality of beaches, seafront, tourist attractions, food and drink, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said:

'The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s. Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.

'Prices for a UK stay have increased, but there’s no need to pay over the odds. For a holiday on a budget it’s best to aim for an off-season trip. Head to one of the many well priced resorts with your bucket and spade, an empty stomach for the candyfloss and a pile of 2p coins and go make your fortune on the slots.'

The top spot in the survey was Bamburgh in Northumberland.



