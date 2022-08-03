We all like to be beside the seaside in Bridlington – now there's a new way to sit back and explore.

The new Bridlington Explorer open top bus tour, has made its debut for the school summer holidays and, its creators say, will return for a longer season next year.

Proud Yorkshireman and star guide from E4’s ‘Coach Trip’ series Brendan Sheerin was on hand to give the Explorer tour a suitably colourful send-off – and he kept his trademark yellow and red cards for those voted off the TV show firmly in his pocket.

Brendan says: 'This is fabulous! It starts from the Park and Ride, so you can leave the car behind and see The Spa and South Promenade, the Harbour and Town Centre, then it’s the North Prom to Sewerby, the Priory Church and the Old Town. I’m a Yorkshireman through and through, and this town and the Yorkshire Coast are very dear to my heart.

'Bridlington Explorer is a great idea and I’m sure it’ll bring more visitors in, which will help with more regeneration. It’s a lovely experience for newcomers and returning visitors to hop on and off the bus, maybe for lunch or just a coffee, and then get back on and see more of this great Yorkshire seaside town.'

The new tour follows a 50-minute circuit of Bridlington’s best-loved sights, including the South Beach and Spa, North Marine Drive, the Bondville Model Village, Sewerby Hall and Gardens and the charming Old Town, which was transformed into the fictional Walmington-on-Sea for the 2016 movie remake of TV’s much-loved comedy Dad’s Army.

Bridlington Explorer was the result of a conversation between Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID), which represents businesses along the county’s coastline, and bus operator East Yorkshire.

Martyn Coltman is the BID’s Bridlington Director – he says the venture has been over 20 years in the making. 'We’ve always wanted to have a circular journey which pulls together all of the main tourist attractions, especially the Old Town which is bouncing back strongly this year.

'The key to this is the hop on, hop off service which runs every hour across the day – for the first time all of Bridlington’s attractions are linked together to make it easy to visit several of them in one day – and with a day ticket for a family of four at £12, it’s a fun way for everyone to see and enjoy all our town has to offer.'

East Yorkshire’s Area Director Ben Gilligan says the bus firm is looking to emulate the success of its Beachcomber open top buses in Scarborough. He says: “Our Beachcomber buses are an attraction in themselves, and have always been busier than the Bridlington ones, so we’re now looking to bring a bit of that magic here.

'We looked at the places people want to go and the businesses who are supporting the Yorkshire Coast BID, and Bridlington Explorer is the result. There’s lots to see around the town and this tour makes it easy to enjoy it all.'