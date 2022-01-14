Where to go camping by the beach in Sussex

Can you think of anything dreamier than camping with the coast right at your fingertips? If you’re longing to holiday with the sea breeze, here’s where you can pitch up by the sea in Sussex…



Hare and Hounds, Rye Road, Rye Foreign, Rye, TN31 7ST

Amenities: Toilets, showers, electric grass pitches

Prices: From £25 a night

Those looking for a peaceful place to camp can head to the Hare and Hounds, which is a 10 minute drive away from the sandy shores of Camber Sands. Here, you can play watersports and see the historic sand dunes. It’s also close by to the historic town of Rye. Luxury offerings here include the Bell Tents which has gas cookers to cook up a storm on and bean bags to lounge on. Alternatively, The Shepherds Hut home has sweet, neat facilities, perfect for a cosy romantic trip. And if the weather takes a turn, the site handily also has a bed and breakfast.

hareandhoundsrye.co.uk/the-hut-at-the-hare-hounds



Bramley Park Camping, Wannock Road, Polegate, BN26 5PH

Amenities: Toilets, drinking water, showers

Prices: From £10 a night

Situated on the beautiful rolling hills of the Lullington Heath, this idyllic spot is just 15 minutes away from Eastbourne Beach, which stretches for four miles from Beachy Head to Sovereign Harbour. Pitch up your tent on the spacious field or park your campervan for home comforts. For those after some extra TLC, simply let everything just happen for you by glamping it up in the Bell Tent or the Emperor Tent, which is fully furnished with a double bed, fairy lights and cooking utensils. Enjoy their fresh pizza by the fire for a truly relaxing experience.

bramleyparkcamping.com



The Barn, Old Salts Farm Road, Lancing, BN15 8JG

Amenities: Award-winning toilets, showers, baby changing

Prices: From £21

Bring the family for a weekend of sea tranquillity at The Barn, which you can park your campervan or put up your tent. Be close to a wide range of Sussex beaches, with Worthing and Shoreham-by-Sea both being a two mile walk from the site – lovely for a long weekend of hiking. Alternatively, head west for the fairground fun at Bognor Regis and east for Brighton’s lively shores. The site itself has plenty to entertain and create memories too, such as football goals, swings and slides, plus picnic tables for lunching and dining.

barncaravanpark.co.uk



Stud Farm, Telscombe, Lewes, BN7 3HZ

Amenities: Toilets, showers, tap water

Prices: From £20 a night

Gorgeous views of the South Downs are ready to greet you at this rural location. It’s only a 20 minute walk from the seafront too –Telscombe Cliffs make for a striking sight, and you can meander along the beach that runs beneath it. It’s also a beautiful location to go horse riding, and if you have your own steed, they can put it up in a paddock too. Purchase fresh sausages and eggs from the farm, cook them up for breakfast, brilliant for stoking you up to explore the local area.

studfarmsouthdowns.co.uk



Cuckoo Camp, Church Farm House, Church Lane, Littlehampton, BN17 5RB

Amenities: Pitch loo, site tap, fishing

Prices: From £25 a night

Escape to the country at this no-fuss, all-scenic spot that will get you back to nature. Located in Littlehampton, it’s a stone throw away from the beach and harbour, the latter of which is a fun crabbing spot. It’s also close to the picturesque Arundel, home to one of the grandest castles in the region. Camp on the within the woodlands in your own individual site, and enjoy the wonders of wildlife, with birds to spot, bees among the wildflowers, and even a returning seal in the summer.

cuckoocamp.com