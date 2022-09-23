Chapel to love - the interior of the Bethel Chapel in Staithes has undergone a stunning restoration to create contemporary accommodation - Credit: Sykescottages.co.uk

Bethel Chapel in the heart of Staithes is a resting place of a different kind with personality packed in every pew.

The chapel's historic exterior in the heart of Staithes - Credit: sykescottages.co.uk

This bright chapel conversion has made the most of the building’s old fittings and furnishings to make it a unique place to stay. What is now a breakfast bar probably once presided over weddings and baptisms. Galleries that once were a vantage point for sermons and hymn-singing now are home to cosier chairs and TVs for an altogether more relaxed session at the chapel. You can still prop yourself on a pew though - there's one in the sitting room.

The building sleeps up to eight guests in four bedrooms, making it the perfect spot for friends or the whole family to get away to the coast.

The airy accommodation is spacious with plenty of places to linger - Credit: skykecottages.com

In this home-away-from-home with its spacious and airy open-plan living space you can settle on the sofa after a brisk coastal walk and wait for the woodburning stove to warm you after a day spent in the brisk sea air.

Perch on a pew to take in the impressive structure of the former chapel - Credit: skykecottages.com

Relax here or head to the first floor sitting area with a large TV, ideal for family film nights or a box-set catch-up.

From here you over the railing as the designated chef of the group cooks up a storm in the fully-equipped kitchen which you can later enjoy at the large dining table.

A mezzanine space is the perfect spot to read or watch TV - Credit: skykecottages.com

Bedrooms include two ground-floor doubles or two first floor double rooms, some with en-suites. There are plenty of restaurants and bars to walk to on the nights you don’t fancy cooking, including the Cod and Lobster and Restaurant Number 20, as well as deli treats from Betsy & Bo.

In the know: Staithes

The little fishing village of Staithes has long been an inspiration for artists - easy to see why - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Staithes is well-known for its heritage as a haven for painters with The Staithes Group a renown collective of artists inspired by the village and neighbouring coast.

Young British impressionists, including the young Laura Knight, flocked here in the early 20th century to form the Staithes Group. in the 1950s Lilian Colbourn made it her home. Later Eric Taylor, Fred Williams and Len Tabner were all inspired by the huddled cottages, lofty cliffs and moody seas and skies of Staithes. The village is home to harbourside galleries showing the work of local painters past and present as well as many artists working from studios where you can buy their work. Staithes Gallery showcases contemporary artwork inspired by Staithes and the surrounding coast and moorlands of North Yorkshire. Staithes Art School organises painting weekends and bespoke painting breaks for painters at all levels of experience and expertise. Accommodation is available including the Laura Knight Studio where the acclaimed painter worked when visiting Staithes. Staithesgallery.co.uk