Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel

Win

Enjoy a luxury overnight stay and dinner for two at the award-winning Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel

Located between the sea and the moors lies Raithwaite Sandsend, a unique retreat in the heart of North Yorkshire – recently named the UK’s most Sustainable Hotel. Blending the best of coast and country, the hotel is set within a beautiful 100-acre estate of heritage gardens and is now also home to the UK’s very first forest hotel Forest Garden, created in partnership with Sapling Spirits.

Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel - Credit: Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel

And handily its also located just a short walk from the pretty village of Sandsend, with its beautiful beach nestled on Yorkshire’s heritage coastline between Runswick Bay and Whitby – also boasting striking views down the coast towards the romantic ruins of Whitby Abbey. At low tide a world of rockpools await to be explored, and for the more adventurous the 3-mile beach walk from Sandsend to Whitby is not to missed – it’s also great for trail running and birding too.

The hotel has been quietly undergoing an extensive renovation, over the last year, to totally transform the guest experience – reimagining everything from new bedroom interiors to new menus highlighting the very best local, seasonal produce - ensuring sustainability is at the core of the hotel’s ethos and the team are also striving to achieve zero waste status by 2023 too.

Alongside the Forest Garden, 16 new organic no-dig beds, a compost site and 2 polytunnels have also been created to provide an edible landscape of fresh, organic fruit and vegetables such as Jerusalem artichokes, broad beans, wild herbs, Asian salads - for the chefs and mixologists to pick from. The restaurant menus change seasonally, using the best local suppliers and freshly picked produce from the gardens to offer a delicious taste of Yorkshire.

There’s plenty to do from the doorstep, discover activities in the grounds or head-out for a choice of countryside walks and coastal adventures – from surfing to stand-up paddle boarding to exploring the local picturesque towns and epic landscape of the North York Moors National Park.