Dog friendly beaches in Hampshire

Published: 3:01 PM June 25, 2021

Now that summer is here, there is nothing better than a trip to the beach and if you're looking to bring your four-legged friend along for an adventure, head to one of these four beaches on the Hampshire coast, which welcome dogs all year round.

Be sure to check signage to see whether dogs need to be kept on leashes and whether new restrictions have been added.

Browndown Point Beach

Lee-on-the-Solent PO13 9BD

Dogs are welcome all year round, and for this very reason, Browndown Point Beach is a dog walking hotspot. The beach is a Ministry of Defence owned beach and will, on occasion, be used for training, so if a red flag is raised on your visit, the beach is closed for the day. But because of its use by the military, interesting world war II era structures are abundant.

Milford on Sea Beach

1 Hurst Rd, Milford on Sea, Lymington SO41 0PY

Traverse the Milford on Sea beach, which has an abundance of charming and colourful beach huts and pebbles underfoot. The beach is within walking distance of the Needles Eye Cafe for a morning coffee, and if you're looking to extend your walk, head on over to the nearby Hurst Castle and lighthouse. Dogs are welcomed all year round.

Calshot Beach

Calshot Cl, Calshot, Southampton SO45 1BP

Calshot Beach offers great views over the sea and of ships coming and going to Southampton port. The beach leads up to Calshot Castle, which was built in 1539 by Henry VIII. Currently, dogs can use the beach all year round.

Taddiford Gap

Lymington SO41 0LY

Quieter than its neighbouring beaches, Taddiford Gap is off the beaten track and, with its low cliffside, offers great terrain for dogs to explore. Taddiford Gap is also a great location for fossil hunting at low tide, with people finding shark teeth and microfossils. The beach welcomes dogs all year round.

