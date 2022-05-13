Blue Flag Beaches 2022: Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Sandown Beach on The Isle of Wight - Credit: The Bay / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

For a beach to be given a prestigious Blue Flag award, it must pass a selection of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria.

These two beaches in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight have passed with flying colours.





Central Beachlands, Hayling Island

Beachlands is a pretty pebble beach popular with swimmers and water sports enthusiasts namely practisers of stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking. It is also home to the popular Funland amusement park for a traditional British seaside day out.

This year's blue flag season will be running from Sunday 15th May to Monday 5th September.





Sandown, Isle of Wight

Sandown is a gloriously sandy beach that is the perfect location to while away the day basking in the sun or taking a dip in the sea. Refuel at The Beach Shack which is now open seven days a week for great food and stunning views over the beach.

This year's blue flag season will be running from Friday 1st July to Friday 30th September.





