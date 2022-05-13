Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Coast and Beaches

Blue Flag Beaches 2022: Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 3:57 PM May 13, 2022
Sandown Beach on The Isle of Wight

Sandown Beach on The Isle of Wight - Credit: The Bay / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

For a beach to be given a prestigious Blue Flag award, it must pass a selection of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria.

These two beaches in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight have passed with flying colours. 


Central Beachlands, Hayling Island

Beachlands is a pretty pebble beach popular with swimmers and water sports enthusiasts namely practisers of stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking. It is also home to the popular Funland amusement park for a traditional British seaside day out.

This year's blue flag season will be running from Sunday 15th May to Monday 5th September.


Sandown, Isle of Wight

Sandown is a gloriously sandy beach that is the perfect location to while away the day basking in the sun or taking a dip in the sea. Refuel at The Beach Shack which is now open seven days a week for great food and stunning views over the beach.

This year's blue flag season will be running from Friday 1st July to Friday 30th September.


Most Read

  1. 1 These are the Devon beaches awarded Blue Flag status in 2022
  2. 2 How to make Jemma Melvin's Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti trifle
  3. 3 The enduring legacy of Heage's windmill on the hill
  1. 4 These are the Cornwall beaches awarded Blue Flag status in 2022
  2. 5 10 reasons you should visit Canterbury
  3. 6 9 of the best Dartmoor walks
  4. 7 10 Yorkshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  5. 8 12 of the best places to eat al fresco in and around the Cotswolds
  6. 9 Great British Bake Off star Maggie's award-winning malt loaf recipe
  7. 10 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Read more of the best Hampshire content here:

5 of the best summer walks in Hampshire

7 of the best places for ice cream in Hampshire

10 of the best places to eat and drink on the Hampshire coast

Hampshire Life
Hampshire

Don't Miss

Wrea Head Country House Hotel, Scarborough http://www.wrea-head-hotel.co.uk/

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a Stay at The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The Roaches is famous for its beauty, but there are plenty of lesser-known spots to explore

Derbyshire Life

6 stunning Peak District walks across the counties

Nathan Fearn

person
Tom Hiddleston as Revd. Will Ransome in The Essex Serpent

Essex Life

Where was The Essex Serpent TV series filmed?

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon