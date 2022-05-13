Blue Flag Beaches 2022: 10 outstanding Kent beaches to visit

Stone Bay in Broadstairs is one of the many beaches in Kent that have been awarded a prestigious Blue Flag Award in 2021 - Credit: Reading Tom / Flickr

10 beaches on the Kent Coast have received a Blue Flag Award this year, this is by no means an easy feat as a beach must pass a selection of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria to be granted this prestigious award.

Sheerness Beach

This mainly shingle beach is popular among families and anyone looking to enjoy a day full of rock pooling and shell hunting. Finish off an action-packed day at Sheerness Beach with a trip to Arizona Diner. Locals rave about the burgers and the milkshakes but make sure you've worked up an appetite as the portions are large.





Minster Leas Beach

While enjoying your day out at Minster Leas Beach make sure you stop off at The Beach Bar and Restaurant for a bite to eat. This dog-friendly bar and restaurant has great customer service, regular music events and quiz nights and a tasty menu.





Leysdown Beach

Lay back and catch some rays, build sandcastles or perhaps take a seaside stroll along the Leysdown Coastal Park. Fuel up on food and caffeine at The Coastal Park Garden Cafe. If you're looking for something a little more than a day trip there are plenty of holiday homes and parks in the area.





Tankerton

The long shingle beach of Tankerton is highlighted by colourful wooden beach huts and vast green spaces perfect for a seafront picnic. If you're looking for a warm meal head into the Marine Hotel for a traditional Fish and Chips with a stunning ocean view.





Minnis Bay

With its sandy beach and the nearby children’s outdoor play area, Minnis Bay is a family favourite. There's also the nearby Hawk Place Campsite with pitches and glamping pods available to extend your seaside retreat.





West Bay

Budding geologists young and old will find much to explore on this completely tidal beach, from perfect compact sand for sandcastle building to an abundance of rock pools with many exciting sea creatures to discover. Treat yourself to a spot of dinner at Finbar's of West Bay as you watch the sunset over the beach.





St Mildred's Bay

St Mildred's Bay is a beautiful cliff-lined sandy bay with a tidal pool which is a fantastic spot for crabbing. Grab a beachfront cup of coffee from Millies Bar and wander along the beach at low tide.





Westbrook Bay

After lounging on the beach for a few hours why not head to one of the many attractions in the area such as Strokes Adventure Golf or The Sunken Gardens, a pretty landscape garden established in the 1930s.





Margate Main Sands

Perhaps the best know beach in Margate, Margate Main Sands has plenty of restaurants to choose from including Angela's a small bistro, Po' Boy "The Creole Fish Hut" and the nearby Italian restaurant Bottega Caruso.

Also, right on the seafront sits the striking Turner Contemporary, which celebrated its 10 year anniversary last year, so if the sun gets too hot step inside and find yourself wowed or confused by the art within.





Stone Bay, Broadstairs

Stone Bay is less traversed than other beaches in Broadstairs which makes it the perfect spot if you're in need of peace and quiet. This is in part because there is nowhere for refreshments along the bay, so pack a picnic or head along to Viking Bay for a bite to eat.





Read more of the best Kent content:

10 must-visit cafés on the Kent coast

Kent Big Weekend 2021 is bigger than ever

3 beautiful Kent Vineyards to explore