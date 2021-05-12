Learn to surf in two hours - and more watersports to do in a day
Cornwall's coastlines are filled with expert surfers and pro SUPers - but you can learn the basics of most water sports in just a few hours
You may only be here for a short visit – but learning watersports can take as little as a few minutes to a lifetime: here's our expert rundown on the top ten water activities – and how to learn
SUP
What is it: Stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is balance on a paddle board and row. The boards are specially made and while most SUP takes place on lakes and still water, there is much fun to be had SUP on coastal waters.
How long does it take to learn the basics: 20 minutes
Pros: The view; the exercise: done right it is a full body workout.
Cons: Expect to pay several hundred pounds for a SUP kit – although you can hire boards from most surf shops.
Getting started: Start off in shallow waters and remember safety comes in numbers. Most surf schools will also offer sessions to learn how to use your board. In the beginning you might spent more time in the water than on the board. One you’ve learned the basics have a go at SUP polo.
Find out more: bsupa.org.uk
Surfing
What is it: Where have you been? Surfing is Cornwall’s national sport (look away pilot gig rowers). Surfers of various skill levels to be found floating on most of our coastline waiting for the perfect ride.
Time to learn the basics: two hours
Pros: Expect to get wet
Cons: Beware! Waiting for your set to come in can be addictive
Getting started: Surf schools sit on most of Cornwall’s beaches with good surf and they remain the best, safest and quickest way to learn the basics. They can also supply everything you need from the board to the wetsuit. You’ll begin by learning to jump to stand on a board while on dry land and progress to riding small waves within an hour.
Find out more: surfingengland.org/
SUP yoga
What is it: Yoga is mindful exercise - so where could be more mindful than on a beach SUP yoga involves yoga postures while balancing on a SUP board in the water
Time to learn the basics: if you can balance on a SUP you are already there
Pros: Impressing everyone on the beach
Cons: Falling over a lot
Getting started: There are increasing numbers of classes you can attend on local beaches. For most you will need essentials, such as a board, paddle, leash and PFD, and you may consider an anchor, as well. Some poses are easier than others on a paddle board.
More information: wassupcornwall.com
Coasteering
What is it? A fairly new entry into the annuls of water activities, coasteering is a physical activity that encompasses movement along the intertidal zone of a rocky coastline on foot or by swimming, without the aid of boats, surf boards or other craft. Specialist companies have cropped up that will take you on a coasteering adventure from beginners to experienced
Time to learn the basics: we’ll let you know
Pros: The most exhilarating time you can have on a coast
Cons: Bring plasters
Getting started: Book yourself on a beginner’s session and prepare to get wet and wild.
Find out more: coasteering.co.uk
Cornish pilot gig rowing
What is it: Cornish pilot gig rowers row and race a fleet of traditional wooden Cornish Pilot Gigs - a 32 foot long, six-oared rowing boat.
Time to learn the basics: 20 minutes
Pros: As a team sport it is really sociable
Cons: you’ll need to live in Cornwall – this is a regional sport.
Getting started: Join one of the 86 teams around the county. Get good and start competing.
Find out more: cpga.co.uk
Sailing
What is it: Using the wind to propel a craft on the surface of the water.
Time to learn the basics: You can learn to sail safely within a few weeks
Pros: Once you’ve learned to harness the wind you can sail anything – not to mention windsurfing, and kitesurfing
Cons: Sailing has a reputation for being prohibitively expensive - a new yacht will set you back tens of thousands of pounds while moorings will set you back several hundred pounds a year. But there are other options.
Getting started: From the beginning of May, Discover Sailing offers free taster courses you can undertake to pick up the basics and everything is provided.
Find out more: rya.org.uk
Sea Swimming
Time to learn: Zero. Sea swimmers should be strong swimmers
Pros: All you need is a swimsuit and goggles
Cons: Cornwall’s water temperature can drop to around seven degrees in the winter (summer is a balmy 17)
Getting started: Sea, open or wild water swimming has become hugely successful across Cornwall and beyond. There are clubs set up to swim together for safety in groups of varying abilities. Alongside regular races, there are special events such as might swimming events and all-inclusive for those will less ability.
Find out more: seaswimcornwall.co.uk