Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Coast and Beaches

Liverpool's Royal Albert and Salthouse Dock retains Blue Flag Marina status

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:49 PM May 16, 2022
View from Albert Dock

View from Albert Dock, Liverpool - Credit: Archant/John Cocks

Liverpool's iconic Royal Albert Dock and Salthouse Dock have retained a prestigious accolade that was awarded to them in 2021.

Last year, the docks became the recipients of England’s first ever international Blue Flag award for their outstanding water quality and safety.

Waterways and wellbeing charity Canal & River Trust, which looks after 36 hectares of waterways at the Royal Albert Dock complex, received top marks for outstanding water quality, high standards of environmental information, management, safety, and boating services.

The Liverpool waterfront has seen a dramatic change over the past few decades, moving away from its industrial past and moving towards creating a leisure and hospitality that attracts tourists from across the world.

But the water quality also means that it has become an unlikely place for wildlife to thrive with thousands of blue mussels, two-metre-long European conger eels, moon jellyfish, swans and cormorants inhibiting the area.

The Liverpool docklands is the only location in the north west of England to achieve a Blue Flag status in 2022, but a number of locations on the Fylde coast were award Seaside Awards this year.

The Seaside Awards celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline and the north west recipients this year were; 

Most Read

  1. 1 Devon coast to star in new Ainsley Harriott series on Channel 4
  2. 2 Win a Stay at The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District
  3. 3 Inside this artist's Cornish home on the market for £1.5 million
  1. 4 Two Norfolk spots to star in new Ainsley Harriott series on Channel 4
  2. 5 Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Celebrations in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Waterfalls, Weirs and Cascades of the Peak District 
  4. 7 The mysterious lost ghost villages of Norfolk
  5. 8 Blue Flag Beaches 2022: 10 outstanding Kent beaches to visit
  6. 9 10 Cheshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  7. 10 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Morecambe North, Morecambe South, St Annes Pier, Ferry Beach, Fleetwood, Marine Beach, Fleetwood, Jubilee Beach, Cleveleys, Rossall Beach, Bispham, Blackpool North, Blackpool Central and Blackpool South.

How you can help clean up Lancashire's beaches

6971562_11-Cleveleys-and-Thornton (1)

Volunteers across the county are giving up their spare time to help keep the Lancashire coast clean for everyone.

 How you can help clean up Lancashire's beaches
 

Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

Two male performers standing on a stage.

Devon Life | Win

Win tickets to see Alfie Boe and Michael Ball at Plymouth Central Park

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A pair of feet lie on the sand in front of the sea

Devon Life

These are the Devon beaches awarded Blue Flag status in 2022

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Stone circle on Dartmoor.

Devon Life

9 of the best Dartmoor walks

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hiddleston as Revd. Will Ransome in The Essex Serpent

Essex Life

Where was The Essex Serpent TV series filmed?

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon