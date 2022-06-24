Members of the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team will be a must-see on the day - Credit: SAC Connor Tierney RAF





Armed Forces Day is Scarborough's stunning showcase with both the North and South Bays hosting a packed programme of exciting events with more than 100,000 people expected to attend.

There’ll be a spectacular Armed Forces parade along the seafront, plus military displays, the chance to explore military equipment and meet personnel as well as brilliant air displays from the likes of the Red Arrows.

It's a 'thank you’ to the men and women who make up the Armed Forces and the wider defence community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets. These brave souls are, have been, or will one day be busy around the world defending the UK and its interests: promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers, providing security and fighting terrorism.

It’s always been a big occasion in Scarborough, but the excitement around Armed Forces Day reached fever pitch when it was announced that 2020 would bring the prestigious national event to the town.

Unfortunately, that was not to be – and neither was the postponed 2021 event. Both fell victim to the pandemic, of course.

Flashback to 2014: Huge crowds turned out along Scarborough seafront to enjoy a day of military celebration as part of the annual Armed Forces Day event where the 18th Yorkshire Signal Regiment marched through the town in a freedom parade - Credit: Tony Bartholomew

This year, however, Scarborough’s glorious seafront – both the North and South Bays – will host the national event on Saturday 25 June.

The RAF Red Arrows officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is based at RAF Scampton - Credit: UK MOD Crown copyright

And, of course, the action won’t just take place on the ground – there’ll be airborne excitement, too, with a programme led by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, more commonly known as the Red Arrows.

One of the world's premier aerobatic display teams, and based not too far away at RAF Scampston in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows immaculately represent the speed, agility and precision of the RAF.

The pilots, all of whom have flown operationally in frontline aircraft, will take their distinctive red Hawk jets to the skies to show off their legendary formations – including their trademark ‘Diamond Nine’ – and astonishing aeronautical skills.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team – the only centrally funded, professional, military parachute display team in the UK – will be another must-see on the day. Their free fall display includes advanced manoeuvres performed while falling at speeds up to 120mph, and their famous and unique non-contact canopy stack.

Flight Lieutenant Adam O'Hare is the RAF’s 2022 Typhoon Display Pilot. Experienced in combat, the fighter pilot is looking forward to another challenge, and promises something different.

'Most people would agree that all the previous Typhoon displays have been incredible. Each display pilot puts their own unique touch on it, and that’s what I’ll try and do'” he says.



'Unfortunately for me the past display pilots have set the bar incredibly high. It definitely feels like some tough acts to follow. But that’s the challenge. Of course, there are only so many manoeuvres the Typhoon is allowed to display but it’s my job to come up with something different.'



The day’s aerial spectacular will be completed by a vintage flypast of the Avro Lancaster, Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Stuart Clark, Scarborough Borough Council head of operations, venues and events, said: 'We are over the moon to have secured four of the RAF’s most prized air assets.

'We know from our previous events how much of a crowd puller the Red Arrows are and the popularity of the other jaw-dropping aerial displays.





A brilliant vantage point - Scarborough Armed Forces Day and Freedom Parade - Credit: Tony Bartholomew

'We are excited about pulling out all the stops to make the event weekend a fitting tribute to our Armed Forces and a triumphant return for the national event after two years absence.'

Commodore Phil Waterhouse, Joint Military Commander of the Armed Forces Day national event and Naval Regional Commander Northern England and the Isle of Man, said: 'I’m delighted to confirm that the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as well as operational aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force, will join sailors, Marines and soldiers in what promises to be a spectacular Armed Forces Day national event in Scarborough this June.

'Iconic in the skies and unmistakable to British eyes, these aircraft are a fitting representation of the unique relationship between the Armed Forces community and the people they serve – a relationship we look forward to celebrating across the borough of Scarborough after two years of waiting.'







