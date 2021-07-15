Published: 10:09 PM July 15, 2021

When Poole-based sailor Pip Hare completed the gruelling single-handed round-the-world Vendée Globe yacht race in February this year, after 95 ½ days at sea, she realised a long-held dream. When she was back on dry land we asked Pip to share some of her favourite, and more local, sailing and swimming spots in Dorset, places where she likes to chill in summer.

Studland Bay: An ideal anchorage on a summer evening. Row ashore for a walk on the beach then back to the boat for a serene evening at anchor listening to the water gently lapping at the sides of the boat. The sunrise brings a beautiful light to Old Harry Rocks.

Poole Harbour: This is the biggest playground for anyone who loves the water. Swimming, dinghy safari, kayaking, racing, kite-surfing, overnight anchorages - the fun never stops. I’m so lucky to have this on my doorstep, I can be found on or in the water here most days.

Pip Hare sailing Medallia 'This is my sport and I was competing at the highest possible level’ - Credit: 2020 Richard Langdon/Oceanimages

Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour: This is the home of speed sailing, so if you’re after thrills and spills it’s the place to go. Although the tide around Portland Bill is ferocious, there is very little in the bay and normally flat water so it’s great to make boats go fast.

Chapmans Pool on the Jurassic Coast on the Isle of Purbeck is a favourite swimming and fossil hunting spot for Pip Hare - Credit: Kevin Alexander George/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chapmans Pool: This is one of my favourite wild swimming spots, with a little fossil hunting on the side. It’s well worth the trek down all those steps.

Poole Bay: Thursday night racing from Parkstone Yacht Club is one of the best things about summer. Race from inside the harbour out into the bay, finish as the sun is setting then retire to the club for a crew meal and spectacular views across the harbour.

