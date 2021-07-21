Published: 11:31 AM July 21, 2021

Dolphins are being spotted more than ever just off of the Sussex Coast - Credit: Andy Hay / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Graceful, intelligent and most definitely playful, Dolphins have long enamoured us and this Summer here in Sussex we have had record sightings of our aquatic friends, many of which have been captured on video.

Last year saw Dolphins return to the canals of Venice, due to the sudden halt in tourism after the onset of the pandemic. However, the increased Dolphin sightings off of the Sussex coast is instead linked to changes in the sea temperatures and different routes of prey. The Dolphins are simply following their food source and having a little fun showing off their acrobatic skills and swimming alongside our boats while doing it.

To see Dolphins up close is a real treat but it must be done respectfully and responsibly. The Sussex Dolphin Project which is Sussex's very own branch of the World Cetacean Alliance offers Sunset Wildlife cruises and are currently planning Windfarm tour dates so you can see the magic of Dolphins with professional guidance. If you are looking to head out on your own make sure to follow these instructions to ensure you do not endanger the majestic mammals.

