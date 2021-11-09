Where to see the incredibly cute seal pups in Norfolk

Every year, colonies of seals arrive at Norfolk's shores for pupping season. Here's everything you need to know about seals in Norfolk



What kind of seals can you find in Norfolk?



Norfolk plays host to both Common and Grey seals every year for the pupping season. The white fur and black eyes of the Grey seal pup are immediately recognisable on the north Norfolk beaches that welcome them every year. They shed their fluffy white fur, revealing the eponymous grey coat after a few weeks of nursing on the shore. Common seals have shorter noses compared with the longer flat noses of the Grey seal adults and the pups are born with brown coats.



Grey seals can reach a whopping 2.5 metres in length and males can weigh as much as 300kg. Common seals are smaller, reaching 1.6m in length and up to 100kg in weight.



Where and when can you find seal pups in Norfolk?



Blakeney Point Nature Reserve, Horsey Gap and Hunstanton become home to thousands of seal pups throughout the year. During the pupping and mating times, Blakeney Point is home to the largest seal colony in the country, making this the best spot to see the seals.



From November to January/February, Grey seals are born on Blakeney Point and Horsey Gap. Then in the summer months from June to August, Common seals and their pups will be populating Blakeney Point and the sandbanks of Hunstanton.



During the rest of the year, adult seals can be seen at Blakeney Point and other Norfolk beaches.



How many pups are born on Norfolk beaches?



It is hard to accurately count the pups at Blakeney Point because there are so many and the numbers increase every year, but it is estimated that up to 4,000 Grey seal pups could be born in 2021.



Where to walk to see the seals in Norfolk?



There are lots of options for walks to see the seals at Blakeney Point. The walk along the shingles from the pretty north Norfolk village of Cley-next-the-Sea to Blakeney Point is a beautiful route with rare birds and breath-taking sea views to enjoy.



Boat trips to see the seals in Norfolk



Another option - and the one recommended for the safety of the seals - is to take a boat trip from Morston Quay or Blakeney Point. This allows the best access to see the seals that keeps them safe. There is parking at Morston Quay and Blakeney Point, which are both managed by the National Trust. Parking is free for members and £6 for the day for non-members.



What to be aware of when visiting the seals



Please do not approach the seals to take photos or feed them. All dogs should be kept on leads to avoid scaring or attacking the seals. This is not only to protect the seals, but you and your pets as seals can bite, causing injury and infections.