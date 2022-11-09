Short break - Westfield House, near Filey

If you fancy a getaway that has all the charm of a country adventure with the coast on the doorstep too then check in to the very good-looking Westfield House.

Welcoming Westfield House - Credit: Gorgeous Cottages/Travel Chapter

Converted from a detached 19th century farmhouse in a pretty Yorkshire Wolds village near Filey, the four-bedroom holiday home is a perfect retreat for family and friends.

The covered swimming pool - Credit: Gorgeous Cottages/Travel Chapter

The star of the show is a heated private swimming pool with statement glass roof to give your morning dip the wow-factor as you get in a bit of practise for some wild swimming on the beaches nearby.

The gorgeous outside space at Westfield House also features a large wraparound garden with views across the surrounding countryside and plenty of space for ball games.

Inside there are two sitting rooms, both have wood-burners to keep things toasty and warm on even the coldest day, and whip up a Yorkshire feast to remember in the spacious kitchen/diner.

The sociable kitchen and dining area - Credit: Gorgeous Cottages/Travel Chapter

The heart of the house is to the other side of the reception hall, where the impressive, high-specification kitchen/diner is situated. Unpack the tasty Yorkshire to prepare delicious meals. Pour yourself a chilled glass of wine from the cooler or make a fresh cup of coffee in the machine to enjoy at the island or dining table while dinner cooks.

Climb the flight of wooden stairs with a glass balustrade from the utility room up to the spacious snug, where you can relax on the soft sofas with a good book or do the box set thing in front of the 70” Smart TV.

The grand staircase leads to four opulent bedrooms. These include two super-king- rooms. To the rear of the house find two king-size bedrooms. There is also a gorgeous family bathroom, where you can soak in a long, hot bubble bath at the end of the day.

Blow the cobwebs away with a whet-your-appetite walk. The beautiful sandy beach at Filey is just an 8-mile drive away with other nearby attractions including Sledmere House and Burton Agnes Hall.

Westfield House sleeps up to 8 guests with a 3-night break starting at £1925. Visit: https://www.gorgeouscottages.com/cottages/westfield-house





In the Know: Filey and the Wolds

Sunset over the coastline of Filey Bay - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The beach at Filey is spectacular in winter when you can really wrap up warm and wander the sandy miles. Westfield House, inland from the coast, is an idyllic location with the best of both worlds – proximity to beaches and for walkers and cyclists, the Wolds Way can be picked up at Ganton, 7 miles away.

There is an abundance of walks and cycle trails straight from the doorstep.

There’s a wealth of country pubs serving home-cooked food as well as farm shops and markets to hunt down in the area. On Fridays there’s a market in Filey and Beverley’s Saturday market is always worth a visit. If you’re on a foodie mission try Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Sledmere Farm Shop or make a day of it with a trip to foodie Malton.

If you’re exploring, take a stroll around the deserted medieval village of Wharram Percy, 14.5 miles away. Other historical sites nearby include Sledmere House, 10 miles from your base, and Burton Agnes Hall, 9 miles away.

Explore the village of Hunmanby and don’t miss Hunmanby Gap to a beach that is is vast and unspoilt. empty. A walk to Filey and back (stop for fish and chips) takes a couple of hours. On the cliffs you can see the art deco house Billy Butlins created as his holiday home - known as the White House.

Hunmanby Gap has a great little beachside café which is well worth a stop for a steaming cup of tea and a cake. And don't forget to pop to the Wold Top Brewery to take a tour, taste a beer and take away a great selection of award-winning beers. woldtopbrewery.co.uk



