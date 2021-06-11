Sussex's beautiful Blue Flag beaches 2021

Published: 6:56 PM June 11, 2021

For a beach to be given a prestigious Blue Flag award, it must pass a selection of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria. These three beaches in Sussex have passed with flying colours.

Brighton Central Beach

Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1ET

Everyone's favourite beach in Brighton reigns supreme with a Blue Flag award this year. There is always so much to do and see, from exploring the world-famous Brighton Pier to sitting back on a deck chair with the latest issue of Sussex Life Magazine.

Also, don't miss out on one of the best views by ascending to the 450ft high viewing pod of the British Airways i360 Tower; the vista really is breathtaking. If you prefer your activities closer to earth, stock up on fresh seafood at The Brighton Shellfish & Oyster Bar and have a picnic on the beach.

Hove Lawns Beach

Kingsway, Hove, East Sussex, BN3 2WW

Stretching from Hove lawns to the Hove Lagoon, this beach is just off of the busier Brighton Central, which has also been awarded the Blue Flag this year.

While you're spending the summer days basking in the sun or taking a dip in the sea this year, make sure you check out Italian restaurant Marrocco's for a spot of dinner, their fish and chips are rather tasty. They also have an alluring array of ice cream flavours to try out!

Marina St Leonards Beach

Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex, TN38 0BH

Marina St Leaondrds Beach has been a Blue Flag beach since 2016, which is rather remarkable. The 220-metre long beach is a mix of shingle and sand when the tide is low.

If you need a caffeine hit and a bite to eat, then check out Goat Ledge a trendy cafe hut right on the beachfront, the vibrant exterior makes it impossible to miss and a rather cheerful sight to behold.

