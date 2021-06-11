Published: 5:17 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 6:33 PM June 11, 2021

With its stretch of golden sandy coast, Camber Sands is a top spot for a day out in Sussex. If you’re planning on spending a day at the beach soon, this nifty guide to what to do in Camber Sands will help your day go swimmingly...





Where to park your car at Camber Sands

There’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination to find there is little in the parking department, then driving around aimlessly until you find somewhere. Luckily you won’t have this problem at Camber Sands, as there are three car parks all located close to the beach. These are: Camber Sands Central (TN31 7RH), Old Lydd Road (TN31 7RH) and Western Car Park (TN31 7RB). Camber Sands Central closes at 6pm while, in the summer season, Western Car Park closes at 8pm. If visiting during winter, it is worth noting that Western Car Park is only open on weekends and special holidays. These are all pay and display or can be paid for on the RingGo app.



Where to go for ice cream at Camber Sands

A whole host of lovely cafés line the main stretch of Camber Sands, but when the kids are screaming for ice cream, there are a few go-tos right on the beach. The Kit Kat Café serves a good selection of ice cream as well as breakfast, lunch and (all parents breathe a sigh of relief), coffee. For nothing but ice cream, Marina’s Ice Cream has a huge range of flavours, and is takeaway only - ideal for when you just want to grab a cone and get straight back onto the beach.





What water sports are available at Camber Sands?

Adventure seekers will be pleased to know that there are lots of exciting ways to explore the waves. The Kite Surf Centre has kitesurfing , kite buggy, SUP, surf and kite landboarding equipment for hire, with everything you need included. Beginners can sign up for a training day or some private tuition for some expert help getting to grips with it. Close by in Rye Harbour, Rye Watersports offers windsurfing, sailing and kitesurfing, with special lessons and activity days for the kids.

Is Camber Sands dog friendly?

It is - but do bear in mind that dogs are not permitted in zoned areas between May 1 and September 30. Check out the informational map via Rother District Council.

Can you walk from Camber Sands to Rye?

Explore the beauty of the wider area by setting off on a scenic stroll. You can follow the National Cycle Network Route 2 (for walkers and cyclists), a three mile track that runs from Camber village through to the centre of Rye. If you have the stamina, you can pick up the Saxon Shore Way footpath along the way and follow it all the way to Rye Harbour Nature Reserve where you can spot a host of birds such as lapwings and redshanks, as well as a host of other wildlife like marsh frogs, foxes and badgers. Once you’re done, head back to the start for a cooling paddle in the sea.



What else is there to do near Camber Sands?

As well as being a great location for enjoying sunny days, Camber Sands also has many lovely places to visit nearby if you arrive and the weather isn’t so good, or if you simply have more time to spare. Visit the magnificent ruins of the Tudor Camber Castle, which was originally built to guard the port of Rye. The beautiful medieval Mermaid Street is just a 10 minute drive away, and The Mermaid Inn is a lovely spot for a relaxing drink. For the children, and the young-at-heart, take on a quest full of magic and mystery at The Storymaster's Tales Interactive Theatre – they are currently online but keep a eye on their site for opening dates.