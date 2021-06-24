5 reasons to make South Wales the destination for your post-summer staycation 

Promotion

Published: 1:35 PM June 24, 2021

'Blue Flag' certified, award-winning Three Cliffs Bay is renowned for its sandy beaches.

Are you looking to book a post-summer holiday without the hassle?

As Covid-19 restrictions ease and the country opens up, you don't need to get on a plane to have a blissful break with all the beautiful scenery right here on your doorstep. Charlotte Aggus, brand activation assistant for Wales Cottage Holidays, shares five reasons why the Gower and Mumbles area in Wales is a staycation hotspot for coastal escapes and rural getaways.

1. Award-winning beaches

There are numerous ‘Blue flag’ beaches around Swansea and Gower: Rhossili beach, renowned for its incredible surfing opportunities, Three Cliffs Bay (another award-winning coastal gem), Langland Bay and Caswell Bay, to name but a few.

Whether you’re looking to partake in water sports with friends or have some fun in the sun with family, our beaches never fail to disappoint.

Balcony view from The Rise overlooking Langland Bay

2. Rolling hills and magnificent views of the coast

Within its hilly landscape, Wales has many hidden jewels just waiting to be discovered. With miles of rural paradise to explore, Gower is the perfect location to shut off from the outside world and spend the day embracing nature.

Expect stunning views of the water and the coastline, wherever you go. Named an ‘Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’, the Gower peninsula is truly breath-taking.

Driftwood House, a stunning property based in Gower, with spectacular views of Hunts Bay.

3. Private accommodation

We offer a range of properties to suit your personal needs. We have accommodation which can sleep from one up to 38 people, and over half of our properties allow pets, so they can accompany you on your travels. Families, friends or couples’ holidays – we do it all.

If you’re in search of a weekend rural retreat, then look no further. We offer some gorgeous properties situated amongst coastal paths and natural backdrops, some of which are off-road, with gated surroundings and private parking for complete privacy and seclusion.

The majority of our premium properties offer sea views or are within walking distance of the sea.

While Covid-19 restrictions continue to remain in place, we can offer two to three cottages within close proximity to one another, to accommodate a larger group and ensure you remain safe.

Spend a week relaxing and soaking up the sun at 'The Rise', a gorgeous staycation haven overlooking Langland Bay in Mumbles.

4. A local community with a tourist atmosphere

Mumbles and Gower are popular with tourists and boast a host of independent coffee shops, local restaurants and multiple ice cream parlours, infamous amongst the local community.

From beach days and BBQs in the sun, to evenings in the brasserie overlooking the water with a bottle of wine, Langland is a local hotspot that offers an authentic experience of coastal village life.

Enjoy a beach staycation at Langland Bay with Wales Holiday Cottages in South Wales.

5. It’s safer during the pandemic and your booking is secure

Choosing to holiday in the UK can help make travelling simpler and safer during the pandemic.

Travelling overseas also runs the risk of your flights being cancelled due to changing travel restrictions, which could leave you disappointed and out of pocket. Wales Cottage Holidays has a Covid-19 policy to ensure your bookings are secure – whether you’d like to rebook another time or get your money back, your money is safe with us.

By staying in Wales, your holiday booking is more secure and you’ll still benefit from stunning coastal landscapes, and a rural paradise of hills and greenery, where you can disconnect, relax and make the most out of your time off.

For more information on the range of properties we offer, visit walescottageholidays.co.uk or contact us on 01686 628200.




