Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Coast and Beaches

9 jaw-dropping views of Yorkshire from the sky

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 12:35 PM April 25, 2022
The iconic pier is a landmark in this thriving seaside town full of

Saltburn-by-the-Sea: The iconic pier is a landmark in this thriving seaside town full of lively independent shops, cafes and restaurants. You'll always find a solitary space on the vast beach which is popular with surfers all year round. - Credit: Benjamin Costello

Dive in to some views of Yorkshire taken by drone photographer and videographer Benjamin Costello, who shares his passion for the beautiful county...

 Esk Valley Viaduct, a 13 arch brick viaduct. In the distance is the outline of Whitby Abbey. 

Esk Valley The River Esk meanders towards Whitby harbour and a prominent landmark is Larpool Viaduct, also known as the Esk Valley Viaduct, a 13 arch brick viaduct built to carry the Scarborough and Whitby Railway over the River Esk. In the distance you can see the outline of Whitby Abbey. - Credit: Benjamin Costello

The sweep of the coastline between Ravenscar and Robin Hood's Bay on a bright summer's day

Ravenscar and Robin Hood's Bay The sweep of the coastline between Ravenscar and Robin Hood's Bay on a bright summer's day. This section of Yorkshire's coastline has it all - fossils, rockpools, seals, sand and smugglers! - Credit: Benjamin Costello

A bird's eye view of this historic and much-loved harbour village.

Staithes A bird's eye view of this historic and much-loved harbour village on a calm day. Its past takes in fishing heritage, a place of inspiration for artists, and today visitors are lured by its unspoilt charm. - Credit: Benjamin Costello

A close-up of the cluster of cottages that hug the coast in this dramatic village

Robin Hood's Bay A close-up of the cluster of cottages that hug the coast in this dramatic village. Prepare for a steep stroll down to the water's edge. This is also the end of the Coast to Coast walk - a 190-mile walking trail running across Northern England devised by Alfred Wainwright. The route starts at St Bees on the Irish Sea and ends at Robin Hood's Bay on the North Sea. - Credit: Benjamin Costello



default

Scarborough North Bay - Peasholm Park A captivating vista of one of the Yorkshire Coast's mist loved seaside towns. Peasholm Park holds plenty of happy memories - hands up who has watched the smallest navy in the world battle it out on that lake? Or sat back and watched a game of cricket during Scarborough Cricket Festival on the pitch beyond. - Credit: Benjamin Costello

default

Scarborough Headland The craggy headland with sheer drops to the sea that separates Scarborough's North and South bays is dominated by Scarborough Castle. A Roman signal station and Viking haven, the spectacular castle has also endured sieges from medieval kings and Civil War armies, and German naval bombardment during WWII. Today you can climb to the battlement viewing platforms for dramatic coastline views, and take tea in the 18th-century Master Gunner's House. - Credit: Benjamin Costello

It boasts a castle consists of a restored 15th-century four-storey tower house. 

Crayke Village Crayke is a picture postcard village in the Hambleton, about two miles from Easingwold, north of York. It boasts a castle, which can be seen in the top left of the picture. The castle consists of a restored 15th-century four-storey tower house. - Credit: Benjamin Costello

With Clifford's Tower in the foreground - the city of York. The Castle Museum, York Minster and River Ouse are prominent

With Clifford's Tower in the foreground, this is an unusual view of the city of York. The Castle Museum, York Minster and River Ouse are prominent and you can see the march of time in new buildings. - Credit: Benjamin Costello

njordsky.com 
info@njordsky.com 
Twitter @NjordSky 
Instagram @njordsky 
 


Yorkshire Life
Travel Features
Whitby News
York News
Scarborough News

Don't Miss

Husqvarna robotic mower

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and installation kit

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature.

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
View of typical houses and buildings in Canterbury, England. Flowers and trees along the canal in su

Kent Life

10 reasons you should visit Canterbury

Caroline Read

person
Wrea Head Country House Hotel, Scarborough http://www.wrea-head-hotel.co.uk/

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon