Robin Hood's Bay A close-up of the cluster of cottages that hug the coast in this dramatic village. Prepare for a steep stroll down to the water's edge. This is also the end of the Coast to Coast walk - a 190-mile walking trail running across Northern England devised by Alfred Wainwright. The route starts at St Bees on the Irish Sea and ends at Robin Hood's Bay on the North Sea. - Credit: Benjamin Costello