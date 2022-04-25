Published:
12:35 PM April 25, 2022
Dive in to some views of Yorkshire taken by drone photographer and videographer Benjamin Costello, who shares his passion for the beautiful county...
Esk Valley
The River Esk meanders towards Whitby harbour and a prominent landmark is Larpool Viaduct, also known as the Esk Valley Viaduct, a 13 arch brick viaduct built to carry the Scarborough and Whitby Railway over the River Esk. In the distance you can see the outline of Whitby Abbey.
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
Ravenscar and Robin Hood's Bay
The sweep of the coastline between Ravenscar and Robin Hood's Bay on a bright summer's day. This section of Yorkshire's coastline has it all - fossils, rockpools, seals, sand and smugglers!
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
Staithes
A bird's eye view of this historic and much-loved harbour village on a calm day. Its past takes in fishing heritage, a place of inspiration for artists, and today visitors are lured by its unspoilt charm.
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
Robin Hood's Bay
A close-up of the cluster of cottages that hug the coast in this dramatic village. Prepare for a steep stroll down to the water's edge. This is also the end of the Coast to Coast walk - a 190-mile walking trail running across Northern England devised by Alfred Wainwright. The route starts at St Bees on the Irish Sea and ends at Robin Hood's Bay on the North Sea.
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
Scarborough North Bay - Peasholm Park
A captivating vista of one of the Yorkshire Coast's mist loved seaside towns. Peasholm Park holds plenty of happy memories - hands up who has watched the smallest navy in the world battle it out on that lake? Or sat back and watched a game of cricket during Scarborough Cricket Festival on the pitch beyond.
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
Scarborough Headland
The craggy headland with sheer drops to the sea that separates Scarborough's North and South bays is dominated by Scarborough Castle. A Roman signal station and Viking haven, the spectacular castle has also endured sieges from medieval kings and Civil War armies, and German naval bombardment during WWII. Today you can climb to the battlement viewing platforms for dramatic coastline views, and take tea in the 18th-century Master Gunner's House.
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
Crayke Village
Crayke is a picture postcard village in the Hambleton, about two miles from Easingwold, north of York. It boasts a castle, which can be seen in the top left of the picture. The castle consists of a restored 15th-century four-storey tower house.
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
With Clifford's Tower in the foreground, this is an unusual view of the city of York. The Castle Museum, York Minster and River Ouse are prominent and you can see the march of time in new buildings.
- Credit: Benjamin Costello
