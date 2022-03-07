Win an annual family membership at Coast View worth £800

Win

Win access to Coast View's gorgeous leisure facilities, plus a £100 dinner voucher for the Bucket & Spade.

With spectacular panoramic views across the Jurassic coastline, Coast View Holiday Park in Shaldon is perfectly positioned for a relaxing holiday or day trip with an on-site café and restaurant, the Bucket & Spade, and leisure facilities which are open to on-site lodge owners and members of the public throughout the year. Catch the early summer rays, relax and unwind on the stunning terrace of the Bucket & Spade Café after enjoying the luxurious leisure facilities.

To celebrate the beginning of spring and the holiday season, Coast View is giving away an annual membership for one lucky family or couple to their fantastic leisure facilities which includes access to a beautifully warm swimming pool and state-of-the-art gymnasium, worth £800.

New for 2022 is Coast View’s Wellness Rooms, offering a wide range of indulgent beauty treatments. The prize will also include a £100 single use voucher for a delicious lunch or supper for the family at the Bucket & Spade Café - the perfect place to recharge after a strenuous workout or swim!

South West Holiday Parks offer top-end holiday homes - Credit: Matt Austin

Recently awarded Silver at the Taste of the West Awards and a double award win at the Food Drink Devon Awards, the Bucket & Spade Café is no longer Shaldon’s best kept secret, and has now been discovered by locals and visitors to the area, who enjoy the locally-sourced food and outstanding service.

Casual all-day dining is available at the Bucket & Spade Café which exudes a holiday ambience as soon as you walk through the door. Expect popular family favourites at lunchtime and in the evening, with a focus on local produce with many vegan and gluten free options available. Fresh local fish dishes and West Country beef feature on the menu, alongside light bites and healthy salads with their popular traditional Sunday lunch. A wide selection of artisan local beers, wines and spirits are available from the well-stocked bar.

Look out for regular live music events at the Bucket & Spade Café, although make sure you book ahead as these evenings are incredibly popular with the locals!

With three stunning Holiday Parks located in some of the most beautiful areas of Devon and Cornwall, family-owned South West Holiday Parks offer top-end holiday homes on some of the most exclusive Park developments in the South West.

The Bucket & Spade Café exudes a holiday ambience as soon as you walk through the door. - Credit: Guy Harrop

Your chance to win

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, scroll down to complete the form and competition question. Competition closing date is April 21, 2022