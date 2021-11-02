Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall

Win

Fancy getting away to a luxurious holiday home in Cornwall? Luckily Plum Guide are giving you the chance to staycation in style...



Exploring our beautiful country is always a fine idea – and what better place to go to soak in the scenery than the charming Cornwall? Plum Guide’s Ye Olde Church House provides the perfect space to do that and to create beautiful memories with the family too.



Its grand exterior wouldn’t look out of place in a Jane Austen novel, and instantly invites you to indulge and relax in its cosy amenities. Sink into the soft sofas by the period fireplaces, snuggle down with a selection from its library of books, and be utterly enveloped into holiday mode.

Cosy up in the ornate king sized bed - Credit: Andy Lawrence



The house can accommodate up to 15 people, so you can bring the whole family for a staycation. Just be sure that you bag the king-sized bed, with ornate intricacies fit for royalty. The others have king beds, doubles and singles to suit, and are completed with feather and down duvets for the dreamiest night’s sleep.



Ease in the morning by cooking in the cream, cosy kitchen fit with burgundy Rangemaster, before setting off to explore the village. Just down the road is the glorious coast, with the view of St Michael’s Mount in the distance.

Cook up a storm in the traditional kitchen - Credit: Andy Lawrence



In the evenings you can feast in the airy and bright dining room, al fresco in the verdant garden, or even head down to the 12th century The Victoria Inn for a glass of wine and meals made with locally sourced produce.



Top it all off with a treat, by sinking into the enormous bathtub, fit with a sea view like no other. There are five bathrooms in total, four with showers and two with baths, so there will be no queues or squabbles.



No matter who you choose to take, what activities you do, and how you choose to relax, you’re sure to have a wonderful time. That’s the beauty of Plum Guide – it offers a definitive list of the world’s best holiday homes, so you know when booking with them that you’re staying in the crème de la crème.



Founded in London, it has a presence in over 25 countries, including places in London, Paris, Milan, Rome, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City. The homes are all vetted on a strict criteria list to guarantee quality every time. You can be rest assured that you’ll be escaping to luxury, and all you’ll need to do is unwind. plumguide.com



