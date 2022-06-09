See inside the coolest place to stay in Devon

Head up to the treetops for a summer stay that will create lasting memories

How many places in the UK can you relax in a copper bubble bath, glass of wine in hand in amongst the tree canopy on the private deck of your very own treehouse! Swiss Family Robinson this is not, think rustic chic rather than ropes and pulleys. But the excitement and sense of adventure will be the same for any family, and as we all get ready for the summer holidays, there won’t be many places that can offer the tranquil and serene setting of Nymetwood in Devon.

Cosy up by the wood burner once the sun goes down - Credit: Nymetwood Treehouses

The brainchild of James and Cherie Moore, these stunning stays were one of the many, many fabulous things to come out of the pandemic. Living in London with their two children and their Labrador, the couple were inspired by the countryside lifestyle by some friends who lived in Devon and had already launched their own treehouse business.

With remote working becoming the norm, James and Cherie saw the opportunity to raise their family on the idyllic outskirts of Dartmoor and ran with it, and boy are we glad they did. Their family farmhouse sits on the east side of the 20-acre site leaving plenty of space for them to erect two stunning treehouses in the woodland which wraps around the boundary.

The interior is a mix of textures, with hard wood and soft furs and velvet creating a relaxing environment - Credit: Nymetwood Treehouses

Blackcap and Starling were finished earlier this year by local renowned timber framers Emmanuel Hendry, and were designed to blend in to the landscape, allowing the natural environment to take centre stage. Entering through the large wooden door at the end of the walkway, you’re immediately hit with sensational views out over the tree canopy. On our visit at the start of spring, nests were busily being built and we saw blue tits and goldfinches on spindly branches within touching distance. It’s difficult to imagine a better way to immerse yourself in nature, than actually sleeping within it; and from up high the perspective is breath-taking.

Cherie’s sense of style is imminent throughout the finishing touches. Internally everything is about texture, with fur rugs blending seamlessly with the rough finish of the wooden slats. A sleek black kitchen comes fully fitted with dishwasher and oven and stoneware crockery that makes every dish you serve look like something out of a magazine. The mezzanine level cocoons a giant-sized bed with sky light directly above to allow for sleepy star-gazing. Meanwhile, our boys were kept very happy in their cupboard bunks, which became everything from a pirate ship to a space rocket...inspired by their surroundings, we were able to truly switch off and enjoy moments of peace and quiet.

The copper bath is a wonder, the perfect place to enjoy the natural surroundings - Credit: Nymetwood Treehouses

The best bit for me however was the bathroom. With floor to ceiling sliding door, it really was invigorating showering and bathing within the trees...not to mention the view from the loo. It does seem odd sharing such details but it was such a unique way to start and end the day, and the image of the boys splashing about in the tub, sun setting behind them, leaves twinkling in the magic light is one that I will remember forever.

James and Cherie have thought of everything, and as the sun goes down, you can head out to the back of the treehouse to gather around the firepit and toast the marshmallows that are thoughtfully left in little glass jars with accompanying sticks and hot chocolate. Then, continue the fireside fun as you light the log burner and settle down to a game or two, or stretch out with a good book from the many that have been artfully arranged on the bookshelf.

The huge bed benefits from a sky-light with direct views of the trees and stars - Credit: Nymetwood Treehouses

The surrounding woodland is perfect for an early morning stroll, keep your eyes peeled for the resident goshawk, it was elusive for us, but Cherie shared they often see it swooping through the trees. Or to explore further afield, the couple have put together a guide to the local area on their website, complete with local attractions, places to eat and their favourite walks and wild swimming spots.

The bold sliding doors lead the eye straight out on to the balcony - Credit: Nymetwood Treehouses

Whether you have full family in tow or are looking for a couple’s retreat, I would happily be stranded here in Nymetwood any day of the year. The memories we made at this special site will forever bring a smile to my face, and with the boys constantly asking when we can go back, I feel it may be one of those places that we return to again and again.

The sleek black kitchen is fully fitted with everything you need for a few nights away - Credit: Nymetwood Treehouses

Book your stay

A two-night mid-week stay in August is £590. A three-night weekend stay in July is £975. Sleep two adults plus two children. See nymetwoodtreehouses.com for booking information and availability as well as local area information.