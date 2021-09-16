Published: 8:59 PM September 16, 2021

Cosy up in a rocking chair and relax just like Winnie the Pooh would in Ashdown Forest - Credit: Henry Woide

Make like a jumping Tigger or hopping Roo and head to this sweet like honey Winnie the Pooh Airbnb in East Sussex's Ashdown Forest



Guests can immerse themselves in the world of the iconic children’s book and Disney films at the Bearbnb (yes, Bearbnb, could it get any cuter?). Inspired by A.A. Milne’s original tales in the Hundred Acre Woods, the characterful home has been brought to life by Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator Kim Raymond. It's available to book on Airbnb as part of Disney’s 95th Anniversary celebrations of the loveable story and characters.

Immerse yourself in the magical world of Ashdown Forest, aka the original The Hundred Acre Wood - Credit: Henry Woide



Enter through the ‘Mr. Sanders’ inscribed doorway and feel warm and fuzzy thanks to the bespoke wallpaper, sweet decorations, and oodles of hunny. Alongside charming references to the original Pooh tales, the house is fully kitted out for guests to enjoy a relaxing family or friend stay, including a double bed on the ground floor, and a mezzanine area with two single beds. The lounge space comes fully equipped with a cosy seating and dining area for guests to appreciate a ‘smackerel’ or two.



Sweet touches make this Winnie the Pooh Bearbnb in Sussex extra special - Credit: David Parry/PA Media



Guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals (the cupboards are plentifully stocked with the good stuff). The ‘Bearbnb’ will also be stocked with a host of wellness products to help guests to embrace their natural surroundings just like Pooh, with yoga mats, journals, throws and more to hand.

The shelves are well-stocked with plenty of 'hunny' - Credit: Henry Woide



House rules include strictly no heffalumps being allowed in the house, a snack of ‘a little something’ at 11 o’clock in the morning, multiple naps being permitted, and no pets (other than Roos, Tiggers, Eeyores and Piglets and Pooh Bears).



Kim Raymond, who curated the Bearbnb and has been drawing the iconic bear for over 30 years says: ‘I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories. The Bearbnb is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honouring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.’

Picnic in the woods at Ashdown Forest like Christopher Robin and the gang would - Credit: Henry Woide

The Hundred Acre Wood characters are ready to welcome you to Ashdown Forest - Credit: Henry Woide



Kim will host two separate one-night stays on September 24-25 for just £95 per night, bookable only on Airbnb. Available booking dates will go live at 2pm BST on September 20 – so for those who wish to stay, unsticky those hunny fingers and get ready to book.



Find out more about the Bearbnb at airbnb.com/winniethepooh