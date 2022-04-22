The best dog friendly hotels in Hampshire
- Credit: Paul Box
From woodland retreats to country house hotels and even a luxury shepherds hut, Hampshire has plenty of choice when it comes to dog friendly hotels says Eve Smallman
Blackwood Forest, Winchester
Unwind in the outdoors with your dog (or cat) in this cosy, woodsy setting. Over half the cabins on site are pet-friendly, with features such as a closed decking, spacious living space, and treats on arrival.
From £895 per cabin, £15 per pet per night, forestholidays.co.uk/locations/hampshire/blackwood-forest
Burley Manor, Ringwood
The charming, cosy manor welcomes your pet, with two dogs maximum allowed. Each will receive a mat, as well as a welcome pack of healthy treats, with their own bowls to eat and drink from too. Wash pipes are also available for muddy paws after walks.
From £145 a night, £30 first dog, £15 for second, burleymanor.newforesthotels.co.uk
Highfield Park, Heckfield
The luxurious hotel has a range of rooms, all offering a classic style. It’s also a lovely wedding spot for those in the market. Dogs are only allowed in certain bedrooms and parts of the house, so do check before booking.
From £80 a night, £10 per dog per night, maximum two dogs, highfieldpark.com
The Jack Russell Inn, Andover
Indulge in lush, homely amenities at this dog-friendly restaurant and hotel, which is nestled well within the natural landscape. Each room is named after a breed, with Great Dane being the deluxe super king, and can have a zed bed made up.
From £130 a night, thejackrussellinn.com
The Bell Inn, New Forest
Hunker down for a romantic mini-break for two, set tails wagging with a holiday for your four-legged friend, gather your friends for a golfing getaway, or take the whole family on a New Forest adventure, at The Bell Inn, they can cater to whatever you want your break to be.
From £120 per night, bellinn-newforest.co.uk
Tylney Hall, Hook
Pups can enjoy the good life too at the glamorous Tylney Hall. Dog-friendly rooms are available on the first floor, and come with a pet blanket and bed. There’s a myriad of walking trails around the site, and dog-friendly pubs nearby too.
From £250 a night, £25 per dog per night, tylneyhall.co.uk
Woodlands Lodge, New Forest
Dogs can enjoy the sumptuous surroundings just as much as humans, with seven dog-friendly rooms available. They will have their own welcome pack arrival, access to the bar and restaurant, as well as close proximity to the woods for dog walks.
From £115 a night, £10 pet nightly surcharge, woodlands-lodge.co.uk
The Barn at North Lodge, Privett
Pictures of this pet-friendly Airbnb can be found all over Instagram for good reason. With stylish, laidback décor, fresh eggs and countryside views, you and your dog will receive a warm welcome here.
From £308 for a minimum two-night stay including your dog, airbnb.co.uk/rooms/33443164
Spot in the Woods, New Forest
Check in to one of the hotel’s gorgeous shepherd huts and your pooch will be properly pampered with treats and it’s very own bed by the fire. Dogs aren’t just welcome here, they’re practically an essential say the managers.
From £150 per hut per night, £20 per dog per night, spotinthewoods.co.uk