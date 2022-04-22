The best dog friendly hotels in Hampshire

From woodland retreats to country house hotels and even a luxury shepherds hut, Hampshire has plenty of choice when it comes to dog friendly hotels says Eve Smallman

Blackwood Forest, Winchester

Unwind in the outdoors with your dog (or cat) in this cosy, woodsy setting. Over half the cabins on site are pet-friendly, with features such as a closed decking, spacious living space, and treats on arrival.

From £895 per cabin, £15 per pet per night, forestholidays.co.uk/locations/hampshire/blackwood-forest

Burley Manor, Ringwood

The charming, cosy manor welcomes your pet, with two dogs maximum allowed. Each will receive a mat, as well as a welcome pack of healthy treats, with their own bowls to eat and drink from too. Wash pipes are also available for muddy paws after walks.

From £145 a night, £30 first dog, £15 for second, burleymanor.newforesthotels.co.uk

Highfield Park, Heckfield

The luxurious hotel has a range of rooms, all offering a classic style. It’s also a lovely wedding spot for those in the market. Dogs are only allowed in certain bedrooms and parts of the house, so do check before booking.

From £80 a night, £10 per dog per night, maximum two dogs, highfieldpark.com

The Jack Russell is the perfect place to rest your legs - Credit: The Jack Russell

The Jack Russell Inn, Andover

Indulge in lush, homely amenities at this dog-friendly restaurant and hotel, which is nestled well within the natural landscape. Each room is named after a breed, with Great Dane being the deluxe super king, and can have a zed bed made up.

From £130 a night, thejackrussellinn.com

The Bell Inn, New Forest

Hunker down for a romantic mini-break for two, set tails wagging with a holiday for your four-legged friend, gather your friends for a golfing getaway, or take the whole family on a New Forest adventure, at The Bell Inn, they can cater to whatever you want your break to be.

From £120 per night, bellinn-newforest.co.uk

Treat yourself to a pamper at Tylney Hall Hotel - Credit: Tylney Hall

Tylney Hall, Hook

Pups can enjoy the good life too at the glamorous Tylney Hall. Dog-friendly rooms are available on the first floor, and come with a pet blanket and bed. There’s a myriad of walking trails around the site, and dog-friendly pubs nearby too.

From £250 a night, £25 per dog per night, tylneyhall.co.uk

Dogs will love the surroundings at Woodlands Lodge - Credit: Woodlands Lodge

Woodlands Lodge, New Forest

Dogs can enjoy the sumptuous surroundings just as much as humans, with seven dog-friendly rooms available. They will have their own welcome pack arrival, access to the bar and restaurant, as well as close proximity to the woods for dog walks.

From £115 a night, £10 pet nightly surcharge, woodlands-lodge.co.uk

The Barn at North Lodge, Privett

Pictures of this pet-friendly Airbnb can be found all over Instagram for good reason. With stylish, laidback décor, fresh eggs and countryside views, you and your dog will receive a warm welcome here.

From £308 for a minimum two-night stay including your dog, airbnb.co.uk/rooms/33443164

Dogs will love the shepherds huts at Spot in the Woods - Credit: Nick Smith

Spot in the Woods, New Forest

Check in to one of the hotel’s gorgeous shepherd huts and your pooch will be properly pampered with treats and it’s very own bed by the fire. Dogs aren’t just welcome here, they’re practically an essential say the managers.

From £150 per hut per night, £20 per dog per night, spotinthewoods.co.uk