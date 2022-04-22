Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel

The best dog friendly hotels in Hampshire

Author Picture Icon

Elizabeth Kirby

Published: 9:53 AM April 22, 2022
Blackwood Forest is a gorgeous place to explore with your family

Blackwood Forest is a gorgeous place to explore with your family - Credit: Paul Box

From woodland retreats to country house hotels and even a luxury shepherds hut, Hampshire has plenty of choice when it comes to dog friendly hotels says Eve Smallman

Blackwood Forest, Winchester 
Unwind in the outdoors with your dog (or cat) in this cosy, woodsy setting. Over half the cabins on site are pet-friendly, with features such as a closed decking, spacious living space, and treats on arrival.  
From £895 per cabin, £15 per pet per night, forestholidays.co.uk/locations/hampshire/blackwood-forest 

Burley Manor, Ringwood 
The charming, cosy manor welcomes your pet, with two dogs maximum allowed. Each will receive a mat, as well as a welcome pack of healthy treats, with their own bowls to eat and drink from too. Wash pipes are also available for muddy paws after walks.  
From £145 a night, £30 first dog, £15 for second, burleymanor.newforesthotels.co.uk 

Highfield Park, Heckfield 
The luxurious hotel has a range of rooms, all offering a classic style. It’s also a lovely wedding spot for those in the market. Dogs are only allowed in certain bedrooms and parts of the house, so do check before booking.  
From £80 a night, £10 per dog per night, maximum two dogs, highfieldpark.com 

The Jack Russell is the perfect place to rest your legs

The Jack Russell is the perfect place to rest your legs - Credit: The Jack Russell

The Jack Russell Inn, Andover 
Indulge in lush, homely amenities at this dog-friendly restaurant and hotel, which is nestled well within the natural landscape. Each room is named after a breed, with Great Dane being the deluxe super king, and can have a zed bed made up.  
From £130 a night, thejackrussellinn.com

The Bell Inn, New Forest 
Hunker down for a romantic mini-break for two, set tails wagging with a holiday for your four-legged friend, gather your friends for a golfing getaway, or take the whole family on a New Forest adventure, at The Bell Inn, they can cater to whatever you want your break to be. 
From £120 per night, bellinn-newforest.co.uk 

Tylney Hall outdoor pool

Treat yourself to a pamper at Tylney Hall Hotel - Credit: Tylney Hall

Tylney Hall, Hook 
Pups can enjoy the good life too at the glamorous Tylney Hall. Dog-friendly rooms are available on the first floor, and come with a pet blanket and bed. There’s a myriad of walking trails around the site, and dog-friendly pubs nearby too. 
From £250 a night, £25 per dog per night, tylneyhall.co.uk 

Dogs will love the surroundings at Woodlands Lodge

Dogs will love the surroundings at Woodlands Lodge - Credit: Woodlands Lodge

Woodlands Lodge, New Forest 
Dogs can enjoy the sumptuous surroundings just as much as humans, with seven dog-friendly rooms available. They will have their own welcome pack arrival, access to the bar and restaurant, as well as close proximity to the woods for dog walks.  
From £115 a night, £10 pet nightly surcharge, woodlands-lodge.co.uk

The Barn at North Lodge, Privett 
Pictures of this pet-friendly Airbnb can be found all over Instagram for good reason. With stylish, laidback décor, fresh eggs and countryside views, you and your dog will receive a warm welcome here. 
From £308 for a minimum two-night stay including your dog, airbnb.co.uk/rooms/33443164 

Dogs will love the shepherds huts at Spot in the Woods

Dogs will love the shepherds huts at Spot in the Woods - Credit: Nick Smith

Spot in the Woods, New Forest 
Check in to one of the hotel’s gorgeous shepherd huts and your pooch will be properly pampered with treats and it’s very own bed by the fire. Dogs aren’t just welcome here, they’re practically an essential say the managers.  
From £150 per hut per night, £20 per dog per night, spotinthewoods.co.uk 

Hampshire Life
Pets
Travel Features

Don't Miss

little boy with no face visible holding basket full of colorful easter eggs standing on the grass in

Hertfordshire Life

Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022

Richard Young

person
View of typical houses and buildings in Canterbury, England. Flowers and trees along the canal in su

Kent Life

10 reasons you should visit Canterbury

Caroline Read

person
Why not treat the kids to the Bunny Bonanza at the Heights of Abraham

Derbyshire Life

12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Pickmere

Cheshire Life

10 great circular walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon