Dog-friendly escapes in Herefordshire and the Forest of Dean
Rachel Jones
The essential guide to a weekend away in Herefordshire and the Forest of Dean with your four-legged friend
As a nation of dog-lovers, we know your UK break would be missing a family member if you couldn’t take your pooch. With wonderful walks and glorious countryside, Herefordshire and the Forest of Dean have an enviable variety of dog-friendly accommodation options that the whole family can enjoy, so there’s no need to leave your four-legged friend at home next time you book a staycation.
Saltbox Escapes, Forest of Dean, GL16 7PA
Saltbox Escapes is a family-owned boutique holiday business, nestled between the stunning Forest of Dean and the majestic River Wye, in an area of outstanding natural beauty.
The Coach House is a beautifully renovated 19th-century stone building. The modern, open-plan living space has an exceptional view across the valley towards the forest. It sleeps up to three in one bedroom with additional space for a travel cot, and would suit a couple or young family. Fully equipped with TV, broadband, wood burner and private terrace. Dogs are very welcome.
Recommended as part of Visit Dean Wye’s new Crafty Forest itinerary, inspiring people to express their creativity with interesting and unique experiences in the Forest of Dean.
Speech House Hotel, Forest of Dean, GL16 7EL
Nestled in the heart of the Royal Forest of Dean sits The Speech House Hotel, a tastefully restored former 17th-century hunting lodge. The magnificent, expansive forest is literally on the doorstep, perfect for dog walks, and the hotel offers all guests a warm welcome and original charm, combined with modern facilities and a range of delicious dining options. A selection of dog-friendly rooms is available in the Courtyard, and dogs are welcome in the Orangery, garden and outdoor dining dens.
Recommended as part of Visit Dean Wye’s new Delicious Dean Tastebuds Trail, an itinerary inspiring people to discover the culinary delights of the Forest of Dean.
Barton Court, Colwall, Herefordshire, WR13 6HN
A stunning Georgian country house and estate, set against the western slopes of the magnificent Malvern Hills (AONB). Ideally located between the vibrant towns of Ledbury and Malvern, it is peacefully private but not isolated. Offering a variety of self-contained accommodation, plus spectacular B&B rooms within the main house, the Barton Court estate has been sympathetically restored to offer guests a luxurious, comfortable and charming dog-friendly place to stay.
Hicks Farm, Boresford, Presteigne, Powys, LD8 2NB
The ideal location for larger families or groups celebrating a special occasion. Surrounded by unspoilt Herefordshire countryside, Orchard House is a spacious barn conversion sleeping 14, while Rose Cottage is an extended eighteenth-century stone dwelling sleeping seven. The farm includes a fabulous indoor BBQ and bar cabin, an indoor swimming pool, games room and outdoor play area, making it the perfect place for families of all ages, plus their furry friends.
Lakes Edge, Pudleston Court, Leominster HR6 0QY
Offering spectacular cottages, gatehouses and brand-new barns with private swimming pools, saunas and hot tubs, nestled in the grounds of Pudleston Court. The original Victorian gatehouse has been sympathetically restored and modernised to create two stunning one-bedroom cottages, Adam Lodge and Eve Lodge, perfect for couples or can be booked together for families and groups.
Herefordshire and the Forest of Dean have many superb dog-friendly pubs and attractions to complete a weekend away with your furry friend. The Crown Inn at Woolhope offers an excellent range of ales, regional ciders and seasonal dishes, as well as popular themed curry nights, tasting menus and a fabulous Sunday lunch. The beautiful Riverside Inn at Aymestrey is a Slow Food UK award-winning restaurant using fresh produce from its kitchen garden to create a delicious menu. The idyllic Brobury House Garden, set on the banks of the River Wye, is well worth a visit whatever the season and also offers two lovely dog-friendly holiday cottages. Open 12 months a year, the beautifully restored Victorian style terraced garden is the perfect place to enjoy a stroll with the dog or a picnic with children. The Red Hart Inn, Blaisdon is a 16th-century dog-friendly, multi-award-winning pub and the current ‘Forest of Dean Pub of the Year’. They offer a welcome retreat after completing one of its many walking trails, which are available to download on their website, and take in some stunning Cotswold views before looping back to the pub for a well-deserved drink!
To find out more and for the growing list of dog-friendly accommodation and attractions, visit eatsleepliveherefordshire.co.uk/cat/dog-friendly-herefordshire
Top dog-friendly places to stay and attractions to visit in Herefordshire:
- Saltbox Estates, Forest of Dean
- Speech House Hotel, Forest of Dean
- Arrow Bank Holiday Park, Eardisland
- Barton Court, Colwall
- Brobury House Garden and Cottages, Bredwardine
- By The Wye, Hay on Wye
- Crown Inn Holiday Cottage, Woolhope
- Durstone Farm Holiday Cottage, Little Cowarne
- Eastnor Castle Holiday Cottages, Ledbury
- Field Cottage, Kington
- Frome Valley Vineyard, Bishops Frome
- Gardeners Holiday Cottage, Kington
- Hicks Farm Holidays, Presteigne Powys
- Home Farm and Barn, Golden Valley
- Home Farm Dulas Glamping, Golden Valley
- Lakes Edge, Leominster
- Little Canwood House, Woolhope
- Mistletoe Cottage, Kinnersley
- Moorhall Farm, Worcester
- Pearl Lake Leisure Park, Shobdon
- Sharpnage House, Woolhope
- Sink Green Farm, Hereford
- The Harp, Old Radnor
- The Riverside Inn, Aymestrey
- The Sherriffs, Kington
- The Steppes Holiday Cottages, Bartestree
- Townsend Touring and Camping Park, Pembridge
- Waterworks Museum, Hereford
- Wythall Estate Holiday Lets, Ross-on-Wye