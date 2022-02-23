Who are the winners of the Dorset Tourism Awards?
- Credit: weymouthbayribcharters.co.uk
At a day-long online awards ceremony, 54 winners were announced for the 2021/22 Dorset Tourism awards, with three more to be revealed in May, when winners and sponsors gather at the award-winning Sculpture by the Lakes at Pallington, which won gold, silver and bronze at this year’s event.
Judges found numerous examples of excellence, innovation and resilience applied by businesses across Dorset as they fought their way over one hurdle after another, with many becoming significant contributors to the county’s efforts to support key workers.
Chair of the judges, Professor Peter Jones, said: ‘The tourism industry has experienced the very lows of lockdown and the highs of the demands for staycations. What this year’s judging has shown is how resilient, creative and innovative Dorset tourism businesses have had to be to survive. They are working hard to overcome any setbacks and to showcase the excellence that Dorset tourism offers all of its visitors.’
Find more details at dorsettourismawards.org.uk
2021/22 DORSET TOURISM AWARDS sponsored by Quality in Tourism
ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by Bournemouth University: Gold - Ellwood Cottages Blandford Forum.
APPRENTICESHIP SPECIAL AWARD, sponsored by NFU Mutual Wessex: To be announced in May.
B&B AND GUESTHOUSE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Goadsby: Gold - St John’s Guest House, Weymouth; Silver - Channel View Guesthouse, Weymouth.
Most Read
- 1 Win a holiday worth up to £1,000
- 2 Win a year's supply of cleaning products
- 3 10 of the best villages in Devon
- 4 Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink
- 5 Sex, aristocracy and gambling: Secrets of 10 St Albans landmarks
- 6 Win a unique candles and country house prize
- 7 When does Ashbourne’s 2022 Shrovetide Football take place?
- 8 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
- 9 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- 10 Exmouth Festival finally returns after two years
BUSINESS EVENTS & WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Furleigh Estate: Wedding Venue of the Year - Highcliffe Castle, Christchurch; Business Events Venue of the Year - Marsham Court Hotel, Bournemouth.
CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Clipper: Gold - Picnic Park Deli, Bournemouth; Silver- Tangerine Café & Gallery, Beaminster; Bronze - EBIKE Café @Deheers, Weymouth; Commended - Pause Cat Café, Bournemouth.
CAMPING & CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Anytime Booking: Gold - Monkton Wyld Holiday Park, Charmouth; Silver - South Lytchett Manor Caravan and Camping Park, Dorchester; Bronze - Higher Moor Farm Campsite, Weymouth.
CASUAL DINING & RESTAURANT AWARD, sponsored by Furleigh Estate: Gold - The Station Kitchen, Bridport; Silver - Nicetta, Weymouth; Bronze - Shalims Indian Restaurant, Weymouth.
DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Pear Marketing: Gold - Marsham Court Hotel, Bournemouth; Silver - Burnbake Campsite and Forest Lodges, Corfe Castle; Commended - Polygon Pets Ltd, Poole.
ETHICAL, RESPONSIBLE & SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by Bournemouth Water: Gold - West Bay Discovery Centre, Bridport; Silver - Dorset Forest Garden Glamping, Beaminster; Commended - Naked Coffee, Bournemouth
EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR (ACTIVE OR LEARNING), sponsored by Saffery Champness: Gold - All Hallows’ Farmhouse Cookery School, Wimborne St Giles; Silver - Jurassic Coast Guides, Milborne St Andrew; Bronze - Shore Campers – Campervan Hire, Bournemouth.
GLAMPING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by NFU Mutual Wessex: Gold - Dorset Forest Garden Glamping, Beaminster; Silver - The Yurt at Hollands Farmhouse, Dorchester; Bronze - At Goathill Farm, Sherborne.
HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Tozers: Gold: Highlands End Holiday Park, Bridport; Silver - Golden Cap Holiday Park, Chideock; Bronze - Waterside Holiday Park & Spa, Weymouth; Commended - Durdle Door Holiday Park.
LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Hotel Perfect: Gold - Marsham Court Hotel, Bournemouth; Silver - Holiday Inn Bournemouth; Bronze - RNLI College, Poole; Commended - Moonfleet Manor Hotel, Weymouth.
LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Love To Visit: Gold - Moors Valley Country Park and Forest; Silver - Dorset Museum, Dorchester; Commended - Adventure Wonderland, Christchurch.
NEW TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD, sponsored by Visit Dorset: Gold - Carey’s Secret Garden, Wareham; Silver - The King’s Arms, Dorchester; Bronze - At Goathill Farm, Sherborne; Commended - Apex Expeditions, Poundbury.
Click here to read our review of The King's Arms in Dorchester
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DORSET TOURISM, sponsored by Darren Northeast PR: To be announced in May.
PUB OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Dorset Food & Drink: Gold - The Acorn Inn, Evershot; Silver - The Grosvenor Arms, Shaftesbury; Bronze - The Cross Keys, Sherborne.
RESILIENCE AND INNOVATION AWARD, sponsored by Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Tourism: Gold - Weymouth Bay RIB Charter; Silver - Shore Campers – Campervan Hire, Bournemouth; Bronze - Sculpture by the Lakes.
SELF CATERING ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Touch Stay: Gold - Spring Cottage, Wareham; Silver - Greenwood Grange Holidays, Dorchester; Bronze - Frog by the Sea, Chideock.
SMALL HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Clockwork Marketing: Gold - The Pig on the Beach, Studland; Silver - The Grange at Oborne, Sherborne; Bronze - The Grosvenor Arms, Shaftesbury.
SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Resort Dorset: Gold - Nothe Fort, Weymouth; Silver - Sculpture by the Lakes; Bronze - West Bay Discovery Centre; Commended - Bridport Museum Trust.
TOURISM EVENT / FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Dorset Magazine: Gold: FORM – The Sculpture Exhibition at Sculpture by the Lakes.
UNSUNG HERO AWARD, sponsored by Sculpture by the Lakes: Gold - Christine Hughes, Moors Valley Country Park; Silver - Mick Callaghan, Bournemouth Electric Club.
VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Yellow Buses: Gold - West Bay Discovery Centre.
WINNER OF WINNERS. sponsored by Dorset LEP: To be announced in May.
Click here to find 20 famous film locations in Dorset