Make some noise for your favourite tourism businesses!

Have you discovered a favourite attraction, pub, hotel or other tourism business that you want to tell the world about? Here's your chance

The East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 are open for nominations and are all set to be bigger and better than ever, recognising and celebrating the very best of our region’s vibrant tourism sector.

The opportunity to escape and relax is so important to many of us, and luckily, we’ve got everything we need to do just that right on our doorstep.

Whether you’ve been impressed during a visit to a local attraction, hotel or pub, or are a business that wants to shout about all the great things you’ve been doing over the last year, the East of England Tourism Awards are the perfect opportunity to share your experiences.

Tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire are invited to enter one of our awards categories, with entries closing at midnight on Sunday, October 2. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced in February 2023. A glittering black tie event will then take place in March 2023.

This year’s awards are brought to you in association with Visit East of England and are also fully aligned with the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which means that the top three in each category will go forward to the national finals and potentially triumph as the best in the country.

The awards have been made possible by a range of sponsors, led by our headline partner, Hoseasons.

Dan Cook, account director at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, said: “The East of England Tourism Awards are back – and this time they really are bigger and better than ever before.

“We’ve been supporting these awards for more than a decade now, and in recent years have watched them grow from smaller, single-county events through to last year’s fabulous four-county celebration of regional tourism.

“East Anglia has been the proud home of Hoseasons since our founder Wally Hoseason began selling boat trips from a small base on Oulton Broad in the 1940s. Our history and growth are firmly rooted in this part of the UK and while we clearly know what it has to offer, it seems the Great British holidaying public love it just as much now as ever before.

“Yes, good weather makes a difference, and yes, continued chaos at airports makes people think twice about going abroad, but it’s the hard work of businesses across our region that ensures those holidaymakers who choose a staycation end up visiting us rather than anywhere else.

“We hope to see many nominations and entries submitted into this year’s awards and wish tourism businesses in the East of England the very best of luck!”

“Norfolk offers accommodation and attractions for all budgets and holiday style, with this there is a great array of outstanding candidates to be awarded for their efforts. The last few years have seen many highs and lows across the county, but our businesses have displayed enormous positivity and endurance in the adversities faced, " says Laura Munnings, business development executive, Visit Norfolk, Visit Suffolk and Visit East of England.

“East of England Tourism Awards allows this to be recognised across the region and the chance to be celebrated and a national level.”

Entries can be submitted on the awards website tourismawards.co.uk

visiteastofengland.com

Our awards categories:

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism – sponsored by Hoseasons

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year – sponsored bycottages.com

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year – sponsored by Next Phase Leisure

Experience of the Year -sponsored by insight6

Large Hotel of the Year - sponsored by Ensors Chartered Accountants

New Tourism Business of the Year – sponsored by Swiss Camplings

Pub of the Year - sponsored by Everard Cole

Small Hotel of the Year - sponsored by John Doe Carpets & Furniture

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year - sponsored by Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions

Taste of East of England Award - sponsored by Adnams

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - sponsored by Howes Percival

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Our sponsors

cottages.com

cottages.com is the UK’s leading provider of holiday properties and luxury homes and offers more than 21,000 places to stay across the UK. From coastal retreats to country castle, cottages.com helps more than 1.4 million guests and more than 167,000 pets find their perfect break every year

cottages.com.

Ensors

As well as preparing end-of-year accounts and audit, chartered accountants Ensors also provide many other services, including tax planning, maximising capital allowances, sourcing refinancing and preparing forecasts, fraud reviews and bookkeeping support.

Ensors.co.uk

Everard Cole

Everard Cole is a commercial property consultancy specialising in the licensed, leisure and hotel sector. It provides professional advice in all areas of commercial property and has expert knowledge and a detailed understanding of local markets throughout East Anglia.

everardcole.co.uk

Hoseasons

Hoseasons is one of the UK’s leading self-catering accommodation specialists, with more than 40,000 places to stay in Britain. From lodges and parks, to boats, cottages and apartments, Hoseasons accommodates more than 1.8 million holidaymakers every year.

hoseasons.co.uk

Insight6

Insight6 works across tourism, providing comprehensive insight which creates huge efficiencies in the research process. It enables SMART decisions using real data and stories to shape and create fantastic experiences for customers and employees, building loyalty and engagement.

insight6.com

John Doe Carpets and Furniture

From carpets, lighting and sofas to curtains, dining sets and beds, John Doe houses all your home needs under one roof. Although the store has grown over the years, John Doe has been careful to keep the family, high-street shop feel that customers have come to know and love.

johndoe.co.uk

Next Phase Leisure

Next Phase Leisure is a professional consultancy service company operating in the Holiday Park Industry. It offers bespoke services to independently owned Holiday Parks to help them improve and optimise their performance.

Swiss Camplings

Swiss Camplings provides specialist laundry, linen hire and work wear services primarily to the hospitality market. Swiss also offers a dry-cleaning service for business through a third-party partnership.

camplings-linen.co.uk

Howes Percival

Howes Percival is a leading commercial law firm offering a wide range of legal expertise, from corporate, employment, litigation and property to estate planning and family law. It has a wealth of experience advising clients working across the full spectrum of the leisure and tourism sector.

howespercival.com

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions

NSTA concentrates solely on promoting and representing the tourist attractions through its membership and marketing activity. NSTA produces the Great Days Out in Norfolk and Suffolk booklet and helps to make attractions a ‘must-visit’ for locals, day-trippers and holidaymakers alike.

norfolkandsuffolkattractions.co.uk

Adnams

Adnams is a fiercely independent brewers which first put down roots in Southwold, England in 1872. It is also a distiller, wine merchant, retailer, publican and hotelier, proud of its achievements and heritage. Adnams' reputation is everything, and it proudly support communities and causes that make a positive difference.

adnams.co.uk



