English holiday cruising is back for 2023

English Holiday Cruises return in 2023, with new cruise packages and excursions across the Cotswolds, a newly-appointed head chef and captain, and different canal-side location

English Holiday Cruises are an independent, family-run company based in the Cotswolds, offering guests a unique view of the countryside of Gloucestershire and Worcestershire – an experience like no other in the area. Guests cruise the nation’s longest river, the River Severn, and the nearby Gloucester & Sharpness Canal, whilst staying aboard the 4-star MV Edward Elgar, the largest hotel boat in the UK. With 11 guest cabins and a top viewing deck 15 feet above the water, the Edward Elgar offers the very best views whilst cruising the idyllic Cotswold scenery.

New for 2023, English Holiday Cruises have relaunched their cruise packages, streamlined into four new routes: more miles of river cruising, a variety of new visits to Cotswold hotspots, along with appointing a new captain and head chef, together with a revamped menu, offering the finest freshly-prepared meals using local produce for guests to enjoy.

MV Edward Elgar at Gloucester Docks - Credit: English Holiday Cruises

Approaching Sharpness in the MV Edward Elgar - Credit: English Holiday Cruises

The company will also be setting off from their new purpose-built, canal-side HQ, aptly named the Boat House at Gloucester, for the 2023 season. This will act as a formal reception area where guests will board the boat moored nearby, while on-site parking is a welcome upgrade at the new site.

Guests can stay for as little as two nights, or up to a whole week on their newly re-launched offering of cruise packages, including The Severn Vale Discovery Cruise, or The Classic Severn Cruise, which feature new tours and excursions of cultural and historic sites of interest within the Cotswolds, along with customer favourites from previous packages. New destinations include the 18th-century Rococo Garden at Painswick; Croome Court at Croome D'Abitot, near Upton-upon-Severn; the mysterious Gothic Woodchester Mansion; and Gloucestershire’s oldest pub!

MV Edward Elgar's saloon - Credit: English Holiday Cruises

Dine in style as the live-in head chef – newly appointed Sam Moore – freshly prepares all meals on board with local produce, sourced from local suppliers and farmers’ markets. The menu features traditional English food, with a three-course meal twice daily along with a cooked breakfast. Sam, an ex-Marine, joins English Holiday Cruises after being injured in an explosion whilst on tour in Afghanistan, where he was left 40% blind in one eye, consequently leading to him stepping down from his role in the Marines. In 2018, Sam received his first head chef position where he was recognised by the Good Food Guide and Estrella Top 100 Gastropub awards. Sam is delighted to have been appointed for the 2023 season with English Holiday Cruises for a new challenge on water.

MV Edward Elgar on the Gloucester & Sharpness Canal at Frampton on Severn - Credit: English Holiday Cruises

English Holiday Cruises have also appointed a new captain, Louis Michaud, who started at the company as a deckhand three years ago. Bringing his dynamic, fresh energy, the company is delighted to continue working with Louis and see him lead and navigate the MV Edward Elgar for the 2023 season.

Secure a cabin for a £200 deposit and set sail for the 2023 season from April-October 2023. Prices start from £395pp for the standard all-inclusive package, though can be upgraded to their ‘plus package’ for only £100 per person to include a pre-cruise hotel stay at their partner hotel.

MV Edward Elgar - Credit: English Holiday Cruises

CRUISE PACKAGES AND AVAILABILITY:

NEW: THE SEVERN VALE DISCOVERY CRUISE

From £1,650pp. 6 nights with dates available during April-October

This new cruise is six nights long and offers 90 miles of cruising down the River Severn and Sharpness Canal. Packed full of glorious views, history and wildlife, whether you are taking in the sunsets at Worcester or Purton, watching the kingfishers hunt, or taking in the panoramic views of the Malvern Hills, this cruise is a feast for the eyes and the senses. Reduced rates and extra single cabins available.

Highlights: Gloucester's Historic Docks & Gloucester Brewery, Worcester Cathedral, Upton Upon Severn, Croome Court, Berkeley Castle, Tewkesbury Abbey, Slimbridge WWT, Purton Ships' Graveyard, Woodchester Mansion and Gloucestershire's Oldest Pub

NEW: THE CLASSIC SEVERN CRUISE

From £1,850pp. 6 nights with dates available during May to September

Launching in 2023, The Classic Severn Cruise takes in all the riverside highlights our passengers have enjoyed since English Holiday Cruises began in 2005 as well as a new destination in the Cotswolds on a six-night itinerary. This cruise sails the full length of the navigable inland River Severn, from Gloucester to Stourport-on-Severn and is the only cruise that travels north of Worcester.

Highlights: Gloucester's Historic Docks, Worcester Cathedral & Royal Worcester Porcelain Museum, Painswick Rococo Gardens in the Cotswolds, Stourport-on-Severn & Severn Valley Steam Railway, Upton-upon-Severn & Tudor House Museum, Tewkesbury and Tewkesbury Abbey

NEW: THE CANAL GETAWAY CRUISE

From £395pp. 2 nights with dates available during April and October 2023

The cruise runs in spring and autumn and is ideal if you want to fit in a short break around your summer holidays. The cruise is two nights long and offers 32 miles of cruising with three excursions – the perfect taster for river cruising in the UK.

Highlights: Gloucester's Historic Docks, Slimbridge WWT, Purton Ships' Graveyard and Cotswold Canals Trust

NEW: THE SHIP CANAL EXPLORER CRUISE

From £595pp. 3 nights with dates available during April and October 2023

The Ship Canal Explorer Cruise runs in spring and autumn and is a great short break to discover the Gloucester & Sharpness Canal. Capture glorious views of the Cotswolds escarpment, upper Severn Estuary and Forest of Dean. Enjoy guided tours of Berkeley Castle to learn about the unique heritage of this place, and the ‘Purton Hulks’ graveyard of 80 barge wrecks scuppered to shore up the canal embankment.

Highlights: Gloucester's Historic Docks, Berkley Castle and Frampton on Severn

